Bedford, IN

Local man vandalizes local laundromat

BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
MITCHELL, IN
Man arrested after swallowing meth during traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State troopers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. two ISP troopers were on duty in a marked police car and were traveling north on Washington Avenue, passing 24th Street when they noticed a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on 24th Street at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
Shots fired at mobile home park, Seymour man arrested

SEYMOUR – Seymour Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday after responding to a call of shots being fired at Village Green Mobile Home Park on US 50 East. Officers arrested 21-year-old Rodolfo Salinas Jr., of Seymour, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEYMOUR, IN
Mitchell man strikes woman in face and now faces battery charges

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery resulting in bodily injury after an incident on July 21, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremiah Goen. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at 12:18 p.m., Mitchell Police officers responded to 205 South...
MITCHELL, IN
Police Log: September 16, 2022

12:03 a.m. Billy Thedford, 40, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 12:03 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard. A male was arrested. 12:30 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. 2:03 a.m. Protective order violation in the 2620 block of Industrial...
BEDFORD, IN
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
BEDFORD, IN
Woman arrested on child molestation charges

SCOTT COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged with child molesting and other offenses on Wednesday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies after a lengthy investigation where Spencer allegedly sexually molested several children.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store

JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
BEDFORD, IN
Man threatens citizens with knife on Kirkwood Avenue and is arrested

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night after he brandished a knife and threatened citizens on Kirkwood Avenue. Officers responded to Kirkwood Avenue and attempted to locate the male. Ty Hendrickson was located and detained him,. Hendrickson was armed with a 3-to-4-inch knife. Officers spoke to witnesses...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church

JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Teen arrested after police find a loaded gun in his backpack

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington teen was arrested Tuesday at Batchelor Middle School when a school resource officer found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun inside his backpack. The 13-year-old had shown the weapon to several students on the school bus on their way to school. A student on that bus...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

