Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs when cognizant convenient store clerk calls police
BEDFORD – A Bedford male was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Police arrested 26-year-old David Robbins, of Bedford, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on August 23,...
wbiw.com
Unresponsive male arrested after BPD find meth syringe and concealed loaded handgun
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Bedford Police officers were alerted to an unresponsive male in a red pickup truck in the parking lot of Rural King. When police arrived at 4:53 p.m. they found 32-year-old Evan Wood in the front driver seat of a red 2001 Dodge 2500.
wbiw.com
Local man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after swallowing meth during traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State troopers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. two ISP troopers were on duty in a marked police car and were traveling north on Washington Avenue, passing 24th Street when they noticed a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on 24th Street at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Police make traffic stop and arrest Florida man when they find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – A Florida man was arrested Wednesday when a Bedford Police officer stopped a silver 2005 Chevrolet Uplander after the driver failed to signal while changing lanes on 16th Street and nearly struck another vehicle. The driver was stopped near the intersection of 16th and K streets. The...
wbiw.com
Shots fired at mobile home park, Seymour man arrested
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday after responding to a call of shots being fired at Village Green Mobile Home Park on US 50 East. Officers arrested 21-year-old Rodolfo Salinas Jr., of Seymour, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man strikes woman in face and now faces battery charges
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery resulting in bodily injury after an incident on July 21, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremiah Goen. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at 12:18 p.m., Mitchell Police officers responded to 205 South...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 16, 2022
12:03 a.m. Billy Thedford, 40, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 12:03 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard. A male was arrested. 12:30 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. 2:03 a.m. Protective order violation in the 2620 block of Industrial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
Wave 3
Woman arrested on child molestation charges
SCOTT COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A woman was arrested and charged with child molesting and other offenses on Wednesday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies after a lengthy investigation where Spencer allegedly sexually molested several children.
wbiw.com
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store
JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
wbiw.com
Man threatens citizens with knife on Kirkwood Avenue and is arrested
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night after he brandished a knife and threatened citizens on Kirkwood Avenue. Officers responded to Kirkwood Avenue and attempted to locate the male. Ty Hendrickson was located and detained him,. Hendrickson was armed with a 3-to-4-inch knife. Officers spoke to witnesses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Jury finds man guilty in death of high school student Lily Streeval
COLUMBUS — The man accused of hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student with his vehicle in August 2021 as she was attempting to get on the school bus has been found guilty by a jury of his peers on Thursday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church
JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...
wbiw.com
Former Bedford Police Captian Morgan Lee pleads guilty to official misconduct and battery
BEDFORD – Former Bedford Police Department Captian Morgan Lee was sentenced today in Lawrence County Superior Court I after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and battery. A charge of strangulation was dropped in a negotiated plea deal. Lee was sentenced to 365 days in jail....
wbiw.com
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
wbiw.com
Teen arrested after police find a loaded gun in his backpack
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington teen was arrested Tuesday at Batchelor Middle School when a school resource officer found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun inside his backpack. The 13-year-old had shown the weapon to several students on the school bus on their way to school. A student on that bus...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash; Driver, dog injured from falling limb
BEAN BLOSSOM — Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Bean Blossom last month. On Monday, Aug. 22, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash at Old Settlers Road and State Road 135 North. One driver, later identified as Cindy Thompson,...
Comments / 1