KFVS12
Truss placement on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland finished, some boat traffic resumes
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Crews have removed two of the four jacking towers at the U.S. 60 Cumberland Bridge at Smithland. The flotilla that transported and placed a 700 ft. truss on the bridge at Smithland has moved away from the site. This has allowed commercial towboat traffic and pleasure...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
KFVS12
Truck hauling gravel crashes, overturns on U.S. 641 in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned on U.S. 641 on Wednesday morning, September 14. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just before 9 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County. They say a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Wreck
A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
wevv.com
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky
A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
radionwtn.com
Major Damage To Power Lines; Henry Police Seek Driver
Henry, Tenn.–Henry Police are seeking the driver who caused heavy damage and downed power lines in the town today. Heavy damage was caused by a large truck with a claw on the back (possibly a tree service truck) between Elm Street and West College. Henry Police said at least...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Charged During Stolen Vehicle Investigation
A vehicle that was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville has been recovered and a woman has been charged Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car was located by police on East 9th Street later in the day being driven by 20-year-old Infinite Smith.
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
wkdzradio.com
Cell Phones Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several cell phones were taken during a burglary at a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say three people entered the T-Mobile store through a broken window and took 20 cell phones from the business. The phones have a total value of $12,570. No arrest...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle Reported Stolen Hopkinsville Auto Dealer
A vehicle was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car is valued at $3,000. No arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
wkdzradio.com
Gun Found At Todd County High School
A gun was found at Todd County Central High School Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say just before noon they were notified of a 17-year-old student having a weapon. After further investigation, the student was reportedly found to have a loaded handgun in his fanny pack. Deputies say...
KFVS12
Stolen motorcycle, handgun under investigation by Paducah Police
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person who stole a motorcycle and semi-automatic handgun on the 200 block of Clark Street. A man reported to police that his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, which had a 45-caliber pistol in the side saddle bag, had been taken.
