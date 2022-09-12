Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Winnie Harlow Beams As Kanye West Dresses Her In Yeezy Shades
After making peace with his foes, at least on social media, Kanye West descended on New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul has been at war with Adidas and The Gap, and it's been reported that he's looking to legally sever ties with the latter. As that moves forward, West was all smiles in the Big Apple among fashion's elite, including having a pleasant run-in with Winnie Harlow.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif
When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Addresses Criticism That He Name-Drops Too Much
The Game is undoubtedly a legend in rap but his career hasn't gone without its fair share of criticism. Though these days, he faces criticism for his bold and seemingly exaggerated statements in interviews, a common flaw that fans point out is that he name-drops too much. Whether it's celebrity friends like Kanye West or legends like Eminem, it got to the point that fans actually analyzed his projects to determine the exact number of times he mentions other artists or celebrities.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Symba Lyrically Checks Funk Flex Over Tupac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle
Yesterday (September 13), Hip Hop celebrated and mourned the anniversary of Tupac Shakur's death. In 1996, Tupac was infamously shot during a drive-by in Las Vegas, only to succumb to his injuries days later. The Rap icon was at the peak of his career, but the controversies surrounding his affiliations with Suge Knight and Death Row Records haunted him. For decades, Hip Hop has lauded Pac's talents and classics, and anniversaries such as these are noted by those who knew him, loved him, and continue to spin his records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder
Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Says Mariah Carey Elevated Her Career: "Really Changed My Life"
2022 has been an amazing year for Latto. From multiple award nominations and groundbreaking viral moments, to having a chart topping single with Mariah Carey, this has been the year of lucky Latto. The Atlanta-bred rapper recently took to social media to reflect on her success, and gave a special thanks to Mariah for helping elevate her career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
hotnewhiphop.com
Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles Reopens Less Than 24 Hours After PnB Rock's Death
Less than 24 hours after the death of PnB Rock, Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles was back open for business. The rapper was shot and killed at the restaurant on Monday while out dining with his girlfriend. While the Los Angeles location did resume operations on Tuesday, employees who...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Blackson Reveals Beef With Katt Williams: [He's] Still Mad"
The comedy world can be a tricky playing field. What one person deems as a lighthearted joke, another would take offense to --- just ask Chris Rock. Comedian Michael Blackson learned that the hard way earlier this week when he featured alongside Katt Williams on Wild N' Out. According to the Couple's Retreat star, Katt verbally attacked him while filming the popular improv show, after being upset about comments Blackson made about him on Drink Champs last year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Abby De La Rosa Talks Her "Open Relationship" With Nick Cannon
It's difficult to keep up with Nick Cannon and his offspring these days. Just weeks after turning up in Guam with his pregnant partner Brittany Bell, the media mogul's other pregnant partner, Abby De La Rosa, spoke out about her open relationship with the star. During an interview with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast, the 31-year old mom to be explained, "Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth."
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
Comments / 1