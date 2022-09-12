Exclusive: Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski talks staffing, police oversight and advisory board, downtown safety concerns

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.

