Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Unresponsive male arrested after BPD find meth syringe and concealed loaded handgun
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Bedford Police officers were alerted to an unresponsive male in a red pickup truck in the parking lot of Rural King. When police arrived at 4:53 p.m. they found 32-year-old Evan Wood in the front driver seat of a red 2001 Dodge 2500.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs when cognizant convenient store clerk calls police
BEDFORD – A Bedford male was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Police arrested 26-year-old David Robbins, of Bedford, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on August 23,...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man strikes woman in face and now faces battery charges
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery resulting in bodily injury after an incident on July 21, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremiah Goen. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at 12:18 p.m., Mitchell Police officers responded to 205 South...
wbiw.com
Shots fired at mobile home park, Seymour man arrested
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday after responding to a call of shots being fired at Village Green Mobile Home Park on US 50 East. Officers arrested 21-year-old Rodolfo Salinas Jr., of Seymour, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Police make traffic stop and arrest Florida man when they find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – A Florida man was arrested Wednesday when a Bedford Police officer stopped a silver 2005 Chevrolet Uplander after the driver failed to signal while changing lanes on 16th Street and nearly struck another vehicle. The driver was stopped near the intersection of 16th and K streets. The...
wbiw.com
Madison woman takes advantage of family member and is arrested on numerous theft-related charges
MADISON – On Thursday, September 15th, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft-related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police...
wbiw.com
Bedford man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after swallowing meth during traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State troopers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. two ISP troopers were on duty in a marked police car and were traveling north on Washington Avenue, passing 24th Street when they noticed a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on 24th Street at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Jury finds man guilty in death of high school student Lily Streeval
COLUMBUS — The man accused of hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student with his vehicle in August 2021 as she was attempting to get on the school bus has been found guilty by a jury of his peers on Thursday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found...
wbiw.com
Man threatens citizens with knife on Kirkwood Avenue and is arrested
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night after he brandished a knife and threatened citizens on Kirkwood Avenue. Officers responded to Kirkwood Avenue and attempted to locate the male. Ty Hendrickson was located and detained him,. Hendrickson was armed with a 3-to-4-inch knife. Officers spoke to witnesses...
wbiw.com
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Jury selected for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has been selected for the case against a man accused of hitting and killing a student at a school bus stop in Columbus last August. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus.
wbiw.com
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store
JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 15, 2022
9:44 p.m. James Barber, 39, Lakeland, FL., possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia. 9:44 p.m. Jessica Ideno, 42, no address listed, issued a summons to appear in cour on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe. Incidents – September 15. 2:48 a.m....
wbiw.com
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
wbiw.com
Fire investigators seek information regarding six unexplained fires in Sullivan County
SHELBURN – Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County. There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, 2022. Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. This is...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after stabbing a man
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers were called at 11:52 p.m. to respond to the police department. A male told police he had been assaulted. The male told police that 34-year-old Amanda Pelfree had been drinking for the “majority of...
bloomingtonian.com
Man arrested for arson Monday after backhoe fire
A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday for arson, after a fire destroyed a backhoe in the 2300 block of South Walnut Street, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Monday morning the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire, and two explosions behind a church. After firefighters put out a suspicious fire that destroyed a John Deere 310SL backhoe valued at 135,000-dollars an investigator from the Bloomington Fire Department called the police.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church
JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...
Comments / 0