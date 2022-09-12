ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Mitchell man strikes woman in face and now faces battery charges

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery resulting in bodily injury after an incident on July 21, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Jeremiah Goen. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at 12:18 p.m., Mitchell Police officers responded to 205 South...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Shots fired at mobile home park, Seymour man arrested

SEYMOUR – Seymour Police officers arrested a man on Tuesday after responding to a call of shots being fired at Village Green Mobile Home Park on US 50 East. Officers arrested 21-year-old Rodolfo Salinas Jr., of Seymour, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEYMOUR, IN
Bedford, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man vandalizes local laundromat

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after swallowing meth during traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State troopers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. two ISP troopers were on duty in a marked police car and were traveling north on Washington Avenue, passing 24th Street when they noticed a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on 24th Street at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
#Trespass#Violent Crime#Bedford Police
wbiw.com

Man threatens citizens with knife on Kirkwood Avenue and is arrested

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night after he brandished a knife and threatened citizens on Kirkwood Avenue. Officers responded to Kirkwood Avenue and attempted to locate the male. Ty Hendrickson was located and detained him,. Hendrickson was armed with a 3-to-4-inch knife. Officers spoke to witnesses...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
BEDFORD, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
wbiw.com

Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store

JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 15, 2022

9:44 p.m. James Barber, 39, Lakeland, FL., possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia. 9:44 p.m. Jessica Ideno, 42, no address listed, issued a summons to appear in cour on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe. Incidents – September 15. 2:48 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after stabbing a man

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers were called at 11:52 p.m. to respond to the police department. A male told police he had been assaulted. The male told police that 34-year-old Amanda Pelfree had been drinking for the “majority of...
bloomingtonian.com

Man arrested for arson Monday after backhoe fire

A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday for arson, after a fire destroyed a backhoe in the 2300 block of South Walnut Street, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Monday morning the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire, and two explosions behind a church. After firefighters put out a suspicious fire that destroyed a John Deere 310SL backhoe valued at 135,000-dollars an investigator from the Bloomington Fire Department called the police.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after stealing vehicle, breaking into church

JUDAH – A Bloomington man was arrested on Sunday, September 11 after the Lawrence County Central Dispatch Center received a call reporting there was a male in the parking lot of Heaven Nevaeh Healing Center who was possibly under the influence of drugs. The male was in a beat-up...

