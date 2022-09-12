Read full article on original website
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder
Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles Reopens Less Than 24 Hours After PnB Rock's Death
Less than 24 hours after the death of PnB Rock, Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles was back open for business. The rapper was shot and killed at the restaurant on Monday while out dining with his girlfriend. While the Los Angeles location did resume operations on Tuesday, employees who...
Abby De La Rosa Talks Her "Open Relationship" With Nick Cannon
It's difficult to keep up with Nick Cannon and his offspring these days. Just weeks after turning up in Guam with his pregnant partner Brittany Bell, the media mogul's other pregnant partner, Abby De La Rosa, spoke out about her open relationship with the star. During an interview with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast, the 31-year old mom to be explained, "Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth."
Cardi B Shares Court Photos, Reminds Fans She Didn't Plead Guilty To Hiring Men To Beat Up Women
After "being accountable for [her] actions" and pleading guilty to lesser charges in an assault case dating back to 2018 earlier this week, Cardi B has shared photos from her day in court on Instagram, as well as a message to anyone spreading false information about her pleading guilty to all counts against her on Twitter.
PNB Rock's Brother PNB Meen Pens Heartbreaking Post: "I Can't Stop Crying... I'm Shaking"
Tributes continue to pour in for PNB Rock following the rapper's tragic murder. There have been several debates regarding what led the rapper's killer to his location that fateful day, but regardless of those discussions, there are loved ones who are attempting to reconcile this trauma. PNB Rock was reportedly enjoying a meal with his girlfriend at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during an attempted robbery.
Ceaser Emanuel & Masika Kalysha Go To War After He Calls Her Out
A video that showed him abusing a dog has caused an uproar for Ceaser Emanuel. The Black Ink Crew mogul was riding high with a successful reality show that dominated VH1 airwaves for nearly a decade, and all of the attention helped make him a star. Emanuel has been able to franchise his brand with Black Ink tattoo shops across the country, evening helping 9Mag enter into the unscripted television game, as well.
Jessie Reyez Drops Sophomore Album "Yessie" Ft. 6LACK
Yesterday evening (September 15) was a huge night for Jessie Reyez as she celebrated the release of her latest effort. The R&B songbird was joined by her loved ones, including a few famous friends, as a video showing Drake at the shindig has made the rounds. Reyez has returned with Yessie, her sophomore album that acts as an open wound that the Toronto standout carefully examines musically, analyzing emotions related to self-discovery, love, and heartache.
