When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.

