Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Llano County Library removed from event center trade negotiations

The Llano County Library was pulled from trade negotiations between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center. The Sept. 14 news comes after the Llano City Council discussed the library’s inclusion in a possible trade at its regular meeting Sept. 6, sparking public concern for the potential closure of the library.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Animal cruelty hearing set for Burnet County commissioner

About 80 head of cattle were seized from a Bertram ranch belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall on Sept. 8 and taken to the county fairgrounds for care. Wall has been subpoenaed to appear at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Courtroom at the Burnet County Courthouse. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead recused herself from the proceedings, which will be heard by a justice of the peace from Mason County.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border

I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization

The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

City clarifies parade permit fee in response to homecoming story

The cost of closing a street for a parade is not $2,000 and permits for events are only $35 for nonprofits such as a school district, said the city of Marble Falls in a comment on DailyTrib.com’s Facebook page Tuesday, Sept. 13. The comment was in response to a story published Monday about why the school district did not have a homecoming parade the past two years.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Hill County Litter Lifters need volunteers for Sept. 24 cleanup

Hill Country Litter Lifters recently adopted a stretch of RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals in hopes of revitalizing the roadway by removing trash and debris. A cleanup is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and volunteers are needed, said group founder Tom Rapp. Litter Lifters formed earlier...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Hispanic Heritage Month: The difference between 'Hispanic' and 'Latino'

AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans thorough U.S. history. Throughout this Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE Daybreak will be featuring Hispanic changemakers in the Austin community. KVUE will...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

