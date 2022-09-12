Read full article on original website
Llano County Library removed from event center trade negotiations
The Llano County Library was pulled from trade negotiations between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center. The Sept. 14 news comes after the Llano City Council discussed the library’s inclusion in a possible trade at its regular meeting Sept. 6, sparking public concern for the potential closure of the library.
Burnet County resolution says border under ‘invasion,’ requests action
What happens in terms of security along the border between Mexico and the United States affects Burnet County, Sheriff Calvin Boyd said at a Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Boyd and Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle traveled to a border media conference July 5 that called on Gov. Greg...
Animal cruelty hearing set for Burnet County commissioner
About 80 head of cattle were seized from a Bertram ranch belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall on Sept. 8 and taken to the county fairgrounds for care. Wall has been subpoenaed to appear at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Courtroom at the Burnet County Courthouse. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead recused herself from the proceedings, which will be heard by a justice of the peace from Mason County.
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
Travis County commissioners send letter opposing SH 45 expansion project
The State Highway 45 expansion project is getting some pushback. The project, which would complete the SH 45 loop around Austin, is raising concerns with Travis County Commissioners Court.
Leander puts up new population signs showing spike in growth
LEANDER, Texas — Leaders with the City of Leander are saying more people have moved to their city and they now have the population signs to prove it. The City tweeted a photo of the new signs on Thursday, which have been updated to show the new population. Based...
New poll of Texas voters shows Abbott with 5-point lead over O’Rourke, though gap has been closing
The Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday morning shows 45% of voters saying they would vote for incumbent Abbott and 40% of voters favoring O'Rourke. This is the closest the two candidates have been since February in polls conducted by this particular organization.
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
Travis County asks Hays County to stop work on SH 45 connector because it would bring too much traffic
The final link on the SH 45 Loop chain is approaching a roadblock. Travis County Commissioners have asked Hays County Commissioners to halt the State Highway 45 expansion project, which would create a 3.5-mile stretch connecting I-35 to FM 1626, feeding South Mopac.
Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization
The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
City clarifies parade permit fee in response to homecoming story
The cost of closing a street for a parade is not $2,000 and permits for events are only $35 for nonprofits such as a school district, said the city of Marble Falls in a comment on DailyTrib.com’s Facebook page Tuesday, Sept. 13. The comment was in response to a story published Monday about why the school district did not have a homecoming parade the past two years.
Hill County Litter Lifters need volunteers for Sept. 24 cleanup
Hill Country Litter Lifters recently adopted a stretch of RR 1431 between Marble Falls and Granite Shoals in hopes of revitalizing the roadway by removing trash and debris. A cleanup is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and volunteers are needed, said group founder Tom Rapp. Litter Lifters formed earlier...
Hispanic Heritage Month: The difference between 'Hispanic' and 'Latino'
AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans thorough U.S. history. Throughout this Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE Daybreak will be featuring Hispanic changemakers in the Austin community. KVUE will...
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Governor Abbott held ‘Back The Blue’ Presser as Heights High School shooting was reported
HOUSTON (CW39) AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference with law enforcement today in Houston. This comes just hours after a school shooting was reported in the center of town. Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Heights High School in Houston’s Greater Heights. No injuries...
Austin Humane Society hosting urgent adoption special to help the Austin Animal Center's overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the ongoing capacity issues at the Austin Animal Center, the Austin Humane Society will host an urgent adoption special this week. Adoption fees will be waived on all dogs over 50 pounds starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, and running through Monday, Sept. 19.
New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
