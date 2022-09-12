Read full article on original website
Related
Absecon, NJ man indicted for shooting inside of Dollar General store this summer
An Absecon man who opened fire inside of a Dollar General store earlier this year has been charged and indicted in Atlantic County. The charges and court ruling were announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police
A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Treasurer of Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted, NJ charged with embezzlement
He paid his dues, literally, but deposited those dues in the wrong place and now a Spotswood man who served as treasurer at a gun club in Ocean County has been charged for embezzlement. The announcement of the crime and charges were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. On...
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
Cherry Hill, NJ police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run
CHERRY HILL — Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run. Cherry Hill officers responded to the area of Route 70 and East Gate Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Monday and found a deceased male lying in the roadway. The victim has been identified...
Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
North Bergen man busted after alleged Oxycodone sale to undercover detective
A North Bergen man has been arrested on drug charges after allegedly selling Oxycodone to an undercover police detective, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on September 9. Christopher Novembre, a 44-year from North Bergen, was charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, specifically oxycodone; and third-degree possession...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI after found asleep in driver’s seat while parked on shoulder of Route 206 in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Bergen county man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car parked on the shoulder of Route 206 in Byram Township, police said. On September 10, an officer...
Man dies after being shot multiple times, police say
A man died Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times in Newark, investigators said. Police were called to the corner of South Orange and Munn Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. and found 50-year-old Kyle Eley, of Irvington, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement from the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
Toms River man faces charges related to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol
A Toms River man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
You’ve been in a car crash in NJ. What info should you exchange?
It happens almost like a video game flashing GAME OVER. Motorists driving along, each trying to reach their destinations on time, until they suddenly collide and everything comes, quite literally, to a screeching halt. They pull over and make sure they and any passengers aren't hurt too badly. They stay...
Prosecutors warn NJ ‘werewolf’ killer is lying about past in online dating profile, reports say
A New Jersey man, known as the "werewolf" killer for stabbing a complete stranger to death, is trying to find love using an online dating profile playing down his violent past, prosecutors warn. Pankaj Bhasin spent three years in a mental health facility after he drove from his home in...
NJ health officials seek Mercer volunteers for Legionella testing
On the heels of the widespread discovery of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease in Hamilton Township, resulting in a handful of cases in humans in the past year that included one death, four more Mercer County municipalities served by Trenton Water Works are being asked to volunteer their homes for testing.
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0