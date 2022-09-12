Read full article on original website
Massive fish die-off occurs due to lack of oxygen in multiple Colorado lakes
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a recent algae bloom coupled with high temperatures has depleted levels of dissolved oxygen in the Adams County Elaine T. Valente lakes. The result has been a massive fish die-off that's killed hundreds of fish. While one lake escaped tragedy, the eastern lake at...
Moose Attacks and Gores Colorado Hunter Who Fired Arrow at It and Missed
The hunter had to be airlifted to hospital, said sheriffs in Larimer County. Male moose are more aggressive when provoked, especially in the fall mating season.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers, wardens
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. These are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Potential release area for gray wolves includes Roaring Fork Valley, western Garfield County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to re-introduce wolves on the Western Slope, including the Roaring Fork Valley and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with CPW, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bruell column: How powerful are county commissioners?
County commissioners in Colorado wield much more power than most people realize. In less than two months, we’ll be electing someone to fill a $109,000/year seat as Garfield County Commissioner. It’s time to recognize what’s at stake. The annual budget for Garfield County is over $100 million....
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CPW details refund options for Keep Colorado Wild Pass
With Coloradans about to see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the DMV, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has finalized a refund policy for in-state residents who purchase or have purchased a Keep Colorado Wild Pass before their next vehicle registration. According to CPW,...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
Daily Record
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Colorado Moms Share Unsettling Things Kids Said to Them
They say that kids say the darnedest things. In fact, you may remember a TV show that used that phrase as its title which featured young humans saying whimsical things that came off the top of their little heads, which made for pretty great entertainment. However, sometimes the things that...
Despite coal stockpiles, long railroad strike could increase Coloradans' electric bills
A Union Pacific engine heads a weekly train from Grand Junction to Montrose.Chuckcars / Flickr. (Across Colorado) Colorado coal mine managers and coal-fired power plant operators are bracing for a potential national railroad strike that would disrupt fossil fuel shipments from western Colorado to utilities in the state.
Hurricane to bring threat of flooding to large portion of Colorado
Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Moose attacked hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before noon Tuesday in...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
