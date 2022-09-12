Read full article on original website
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
Barbara L. Hankins, 84, Riverton
Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Start: 10 a.m. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
Page County COVID numbers show seasonal uptick
(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 case numbers are creeping up again in Page County. Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website indicates the county reported 40 positive COVID cases over the past seven days. But, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen suspects many other cases are not being reported. Mullen discussed the latest COVID numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 4
(KMAland) -- The football season is rounding into the fourth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
Hazing incident reported at southwest Iowa school district
CLARINDA, Iowa — A hazing incident has been reported at a southwest Iowa school district. The Clarinda Police Department tells KCCI that, last month, two Clarinda High School students forced another student to do push-ups in a shower before urinating on him. Those students will not face criminal charges.
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
So far, so good with Bedford-South Page school sharing
(Bedford-College Springs) -- Bedford school officials are saying nothing but superlatives regarding the arrival of South Page high school students thus far. This school year marks the first of a three-year tuition agreement, in which South Page 9-12 students spend half of the school day at Bedford High School. South Page school officials sought a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News a "building culture" is responsible for a successful melding of students from both districts thus far.
Johnson Brothers Mill renovation underway
(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project. Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
SHS CTE House Update 9/15/22
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing."
Retired AHS teacher who passed away leaves $33k to Atlantic SASF
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation (SASF) said Wednesday, that the late Gail Morse, a retired Atlantic High School English teacher, left a generous estate gift of over $33,000 to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation. Ms. Morse, who died in Feb. 2022 at the age of 82, came to Atlantic to teach in 1967. She taught many courses, including English, reading and writing. She also was an advisor for the Yearbook, The Javelin and the school newspaper, The Needle. Gail retired in 1996 after 48 years in education.
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
Music boosters can cages relocating
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors to a major Shenandoah School District fundraiser have a new location to drop off cans. Officials with the Shenandoah Music Boosters announce a shift in the organization's can cages to the Shen's Cans Redemption Center at 1872 A Avenue north of the community. Music Boosters President Julie Murren tells KMA News the increasing amount of materials contributed forced the group to move the cages from the Hy-Vee and Fareway parking lots.
