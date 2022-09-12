Read full article on original website
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ serious plea to Trey Lance that 49ers fans will be 100% on board with
After facing and beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has one request for his fellow QB Trey Lance: take care of himself better on the field. Speaking to reporters after their weekend showdown, Fields admitted he’s going to talk to Fields because of...
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
Saints reuniting with former Pro Bowler
While the New Orleans Saints are moving past the Sean Payton era, they are not doing so entirely. The Saints announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray previously played in New Orleans from 2019 to 2020. Now 31, Murray got fairly...
KC Chiefs vs Chargers: Jaylen Watson deserves game ball for Week 2
Jaylen Watson’s fourth-quarter interception earned him the Week 2 Arrowhead Addict game ball after the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Happy Victory Friday, Chiefs Kingdom, and shoutout to the Week 2 Arrowhead Addict game ball recipient, Jaylen Watson!. The Chiefs and Chargers made yet another intense...
Sean Payton has bold prediction about 1 QB situation
Sean Payton has a fairly bold prediction about how one team’s quarterback situation will unfold in 2022. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Monday, the former New Orleans Saints coach predicted that Teddy Bridgewater will supplant Tua Tagovailoa as Miami Dolphins quarterback at some point in 2022, and will spark a quarterback controversy.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2
The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
Five Buccaneers receivers land on injury report
The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans. Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris...
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
