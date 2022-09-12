Read full article on original website
Related
Trevor Noah On Racist ‘Little Mermaid’ Backlash: “We’re Doing This Again?”
“We’re doing this again?”, an exasperated Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show last night as he addressed the latest racist backlash to the casting of a Black actor in a movie – this time around, the casting of Halle Bailey in the title role of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. “Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person,” Noah said. “This is so ridiculous, and honestly I don’t know what the big deal is. You guys realize that Nemo was Black too, right? The whole movie was about...
‘The Woman King’ Conquers $1.7M On Thursday – Box Office
The Viola Davis produced and starring femme warrior pic is off to a solid start with $1.7M after showtimes that began at 3PM yesterday at 3,271. The TriStar/eOne cofinanced $50M feature is expected to make between $13M-$16M this weekend after a very warmly received premiere at TIFF last Friday and Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews which hovered at 100% and have now settled to a still great 94%. Sony was eyeing Harriet and Widows, the latter a Davis action crime movie, as comps, and already Woman King has beat both those pics’ $600K respective Thursday previews by 183%. The Woman King expands to 3,675 theaters this weekend and the hope...
Comments / 0