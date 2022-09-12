ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Community Spirit Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McKenzie Street Florist is helping get you in the Halloween spirit with a wreath making class. This class will be $45.00. One of the many fun classes McKenzie Street Florist will have this year in Downtown Foley. You need to call in advance to reserve a space...
FOLEY, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Artist In Residence: At Home With The Turner Family

Some artists start young, while others discover their creative talents later on. The latter is true for Rex Turner. The Baldwin County artist didn’t start dabbling in art until after he retired in 2000. Since then, he has created a sizable body of work, enough to earn him the moniker T-Rex. “In my shop out here, I’ve got a big T-Rex head that I made,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve made hundreds of pieces. People all over Fairhope have got my stuff in their house.” He is no exception, with several rooms in his historic home showcasing his art.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Buddy’s Pet Stop hosting one-year anniversary event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come on down to Buddy’s Pet Stop in midtown Mobile this weekend to help celebrate their one-year anniversary!. The festivities will be taking place on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM to 6 PM. Their store is located at 1710 Dauphin Street in midtown Mobile, next to Soul Caffeine. This event is not only to celebrate the anniversary of Buddy’s but it is their newly-adopted store cat Bella’s birthday. Another main goal for the storeowner is to find lovable homes for plenty of adoptable animals.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores City Schools debuts new STEAM Collaborative Learning Center

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools debuted its newest addition, the STEAM Collaborative Learning Center at the elementary school, and it was full of gadgets. “You can’t find a dull moment in this building,” said one student. Students here get hands-on experience every day. STEAM...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Shrimp Festival Organizers Introduce Brand-New Bicycle Valet Program

Festival Goers Encouraged to Ride & Park Bike on Site for First Time in Festival History. Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - The City of Gulf Shores, a League of American Bicyclists Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community, is about to get even friendlier for visitors attending the 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival, Oct. 6-9, 2022.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Radio giving the rundown for this weekend’s upcoming events. The 15th Annual GO Run 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run is returning to an in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, on the campus of the University of South Alabama, in an all-new location! Race Central is located at the SGA Pavilion. The race will start at 8:00 a.m. and will finish near the stadium. Mark your calendar and team with your friends, family, and co-workers for a chance to win one of our coveted team awards - Highest Fundraising Team, Most Team Spirit, Best Dressed Team, and Largest Team. You will have the option to join or create a team during registration.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help make Toulminville the best place it can be!. Councilman Cory Penn joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about a Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop taking place on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. The goal is the get input from the residents on infrastructure, housing, capital improvements, parks, etc. and to create a plan that is long-term and sustainable.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma. The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent. “Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make...
SATSUMA, AL
utv44.com

Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
WALA-TV FOX10

Local businessman awarded prestigious ‘Retailer of the Year’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday, a local businessman was awarded the highest honor from the Alabama Retail Association, Retailer of the Year in annual sales for more than $20 million. Brent Barkin was the recipient, and he said his business is more than just a job. It’s his father’s legacy....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health Job Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.
