Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Community Spirit Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
WALA-TV FOX10
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McKenzie Street Florist is helping get you in the Halloween spirit with a wreath making class. This class will be $45.00. One of the many fun classes McKenzie Street Florist will have this year in Downtown Foley. You need to call in advance to reserve a space...
mobilebaymag.com
Artist In Residence: At Home With The Turner Family
Some artists start young, while others discover their creative talents later on. The latter is true for Rex Turner. The Baldwin County artist didn’t start dabbling in art until after he retired in 2000. Since then, he has created a sizable body of work, enough to earn him the moniker T-Rex. “In my shop out here, I’ve got a big T-Rex head that I made,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve made hundreds of pieces. People all over Fairhope have got my stuff in their house.” He is no exception, with several rooms in his historic home showcasing his art.
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Buddy’s Pet Stop hosting one-year anniversary event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come on down to Buddy’s Pet Stop in midtown Mobile this weekend to help celebrate their one-year anniversary!. The festivities will be taking place on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM to 6 PM. Their store is located at 1710 Dauphin Street in midtown Mobile, next to Soul Caffeine. This event is not only to celebrate the anniversary of Buddy’s but it is their newly-adopted store cat Bella’s birthday. Another main goal for the storeowner is to find lovable homes for plenty of adoptable animals.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores City Schools debuts new STEAM Collaborative Learning Center
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools debuted its newest addition, the STEAM Collaborative Learning Center at the elementary school, and it was full of gadgets. “You can’t find a dull moment in this building,” said one student. Students here get hands-on experience every day. STEAM...
Shrimp Festival Organizers Introduce Brand-New Bicycle Valet Program
Festival Goers Encouraged to Ride & Park Bike on Site for First Time in Festival History. Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - The City of Gulf Shores, a League of American Bicyclists Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community, is about to get even friendlier for visitors attending the 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival, Oct. 6-9, 2022.
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Radio giving the rundown for this weekend’s upcoming events. The 15th Annual GO Run 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run is returning to an in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, on the campus of the University of South Alabama, in an all-new location! Race Central is located at the SGA Pavilion. The race will start at 8:00 a.m. and will finish near the stadium. Mark your calendar and team with your friends, family, and co-workers for a chance to win one of our coveted team awards - Highest Fundraising Team, Most Team Spirit, Best Dressed Team, and Largest Team. You will have the option to join or create a team during registration.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help make Toulminville the best place it can be!. Councilman Cory Penn joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about a Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop taking place on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. The goal is the get input from the residents on infrastructure, housing, capital improvements, parks, etc. and to create a plan that is long-term and sustainable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape. “To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma. The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent. “Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make...
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local businessman awarded prestigious ‘Retailer of the Year’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday, a local businessman was awarded the highest honor from the Alabama Retail Association, Retailer of the Year in annual sales for more than $20 million. Brent Barkin was the recipient, and he said his business is more than just a job. It’s his father’s legacy....
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health. Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair. She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741...
WPMI
Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
WALA-TV FOX10
Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business owner working to house two families displaced by Ukrainian war
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -As the war in Ukraine nears the seven-month mark, Ukranian families are still coming to terms with what’s happening in their home country. “There have been fires, battles, and shooting in our city in recent months,” said Natalya Skopina. “Our city has been captured by Russia.”
Comments / 0