Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Months-long construction on I-215 begins
Traffic will be reduced to one lane Sunday nights through Friday mornings along Interstate 215 near the Centennial Bowl, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work to widen the highway.
Oil spill leads to ‘extremely backed up’ traffic in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An oil spill backed up traffic in a part of the east Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon. The spill affects westbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard from Marion Drive to Lamb Boulevard. “Eastbound Charleston from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston is backed up due to an oil spill,” […]
Deadly crash reported after driver goes wrong way near 215 Beltway, Hualapai
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly crash was reported Thursday morning near the 215 Beltway and Hualapai Way. Nevada State Police confirmed a fatal vehicle collision happened on the eastbound side of the beltway at Hualapai at around 6:30 a.m. According to RTC, the 215 was down to just one lane between Ann Road and […]
Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
‘No place to go:’ Desert Gardens condo residents say it’s unfair
When the electricity went out for about an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday, it shook up tenants at Desert Gardens Condominiums.
Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
Truck stuck in mud on Highway 169 in Overton
Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Plane makes 'hard landing' near Henderson Airport with two on board
No injuries were reported after a plane made a "hard landing" near Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way on Thursday afternoon, Henderson Fire officials said.
Solar panels installed in Las Vegas home to save money… but in the shade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Eve Kaganovitch invested in solar energy for her Hillcrest Manor home in the Las Vegas valley, she expected her monthly power bill to drop. When that didn’t happen, she eventually realized why — the solar panels were installed under trees. “These trees have been here for 30 years,” Kaganovitch said. […]
Downtown street closures in place as Life is Beautiful festival makes its return
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas announced road closures on the days leading up to the Life is Beautiful festival taking over downtown all weekend long. Monday, September 5 - Portion of Mesquite Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 8th Street; 6th and 7th Street between Stewart Avenue and Mesquite Avenue.
Crash leaves one in critical condition at Peace Way and South Durango Drive
A crash between a moped and a sedan on South Durango Drive and Peace Way has left one person in critical condition at UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.
Police release photos in road rage investigation on Sunset Road
Metro police have released photos and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a June 27 road rage incident on Sunset Road near Sandhill Road.
Las Vegas woman driving moped in critical condition after west valley crash, police say
A 60-year-old woman is in critical condition after a moped crash in Spring Valley, according to police. Las Vegas woman driving moped in critical condition after …. Las Vegas Planning Commission votes in favor of Station …. ‘I’m so grateful’: Texas man donates money to Las …. Henderson...
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
Las Vegas inspectors find gas stations, meters, signs out of compliance
A team of inspectors is routinely checking gas stations across southern Nevada for fuel quality and meter compliance – what they found in the past year may surprise you.
Getting ready for a glow up with Pearl Skin Studio
Katia, owner/master esthetician of Pearl Skin Studio, tells us about body wrapping and the benefits it provides. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer for September: FREE full-size Jan Marini Bioglycolic Cleanser (a $50 value) with Detox Contour Body Wrap booking in September. MENTION: LAS VEGAS NOW.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in northwest valley identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist was killed in Las Vegas after colliding with a pickup truck, Las Vegas Metro police said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Monday on North Las Vegas Boulevard north of Walnut Road. According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was making...
Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson demolition begins
Demolition is underway on once popular North Las Vegas hotel and casino. Crews started tearing down Texas Station in addition to Fiesta Henderson.
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
