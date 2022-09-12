ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upr.org

Draper middle school teacher selected as only Utahn to take part in NASA program

Given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a middle school teacher from Draper was selected to be a NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador. Jennifer Muir, one of Draper Park Middle School’s 8th-grade science teachers, was the only Utahn chosen to take part in NASA’s program after a highly competitive application process resulted in just 24 teachers being selected across the nation.
DRAPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy