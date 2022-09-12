ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

247Sports

Talking Texas Podcast: Recapping Alabama and looking ahead to UTSA

This week on the Talking Texas podcast hosted by Horns247’s Hudson Standish we’re talking Texas football ahead of the Horns matchup vs. UTSA with Horns247’s Mike Roach. Hudson and Mike break down the Horns matchup against the Roadrunners, recap the Alabama game, give thoughts on Steve Sarkisian's program, and as always go over a brief specific things draft points tally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. UTSA

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 2-0 Saturday night's game against a UTSA team with a warrior, fifth-year, dual-threat quarterback in Frank Harris and three explosive receivers (Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark) will be an excellent test of Texas' ability to play to the same standard the Longhorns displayed last week in a one-point loss to Alabama.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Homecoming Match-up Friday Night Features a Pair of Matador Alum Coaches

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors open District 12-5A play at homecoming tomorrow night at Matador Stadium when they host the Kyle Lehman Lobos. Both teams went 2-1 in non-district play. The Mats sandwiched wins over Alamo Heights and Laredo United around a loss to New Braunfels. The Lobos started 2-0 with wins over Bastrop and Austin McCallum before falling last week in Lockhart.
SEGUIN, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wimberleyview.com

Texans knock off Fredericksburg in district opener

The rivalry between Wimberley and Fredericksburg etched another chapter in their story as both the Texans and the Battlin’ Billies fought in a Top 25 matchup. The No. 15 ranked Billies were looking to avenge their playoff loss to Wimberley in the Regional Quarterfinals while the Texans looked to continue their district championship streak.
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

A Person Swam In Texas' Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)

Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Top Notch Hamburgers

Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
AUSTIN, TX
Kicker 102.5

This Texas City's Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

