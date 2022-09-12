ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Primetime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Monday in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2I5u_0hs2OkjH00
Kenan Thompson (R), pictured with Christina Evangeline, will host the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The 74th annual ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the awards show, which honors the best in American primetime television programming.

Will Arnett , Angela Bassett , Kelly Clarkson , Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez , Mariska Hargitay , Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel and other stars will present awards.

The HBO series Succession leads the field of nominees with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

How to watch

The Primetime Emmys will air Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The awards show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Participants

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the Primetime Emmys.

Presenters include Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs , Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Christopher Meloni , Seth Meyers , Amy Poehler , Molly Shannon , Jean Smart , Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

Nominees

HBO's Succession leads the 2022 nominees with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show will compete with Better Call Saul , Euphoria , Ozark , Severance , Squid Game , Stranger Things and Yellowjackets in the category.

Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and the HBO limited series The White Lotus follow with 20 nominations each.

Ted Lasso will take on Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and other shows in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, while The White Lotus will face off with Dopesick in Outstanding Limited Series.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet. On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'

Watch the PEOPLE interview from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards full of confidence. The Abbott Elementary actress, 65, called her show a "freshman mega juggernaut hit of a series" as she arrived on the red carpet Monday. Ralph, who is nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy series, told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live preshow co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons that she had "no idea that people would see the subtleties" in the Quinta Brunson-created ABC comedy. "Believe it or not I...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Christina Evangeline
Person
Taye Diggs
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Vanessa Bayer
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Primetime Emmy#Microsoft Theater#Hbo#Emmys#Nbc#American
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy