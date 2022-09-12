Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of Sept. 12
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Flippers & Keepers to Microbell Services, property on Arnold Street, $205,000.
John Lambakis to 407-409 Lehman St., $150,000.
Tojo Properties to Travis Musser, 1232 Willow St., $85,000.
Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Golden Lebanon, $625 Quentin Road, $8,703.25.
Benigno and Silvia Gonzalez to Sergio Acevedo Jr., 532 E. Weidman St., $165,000.
Ronald and Camisha Harris to Ana Escribano-Quinones, 442 Walnut St., $145,000.
Florence L. Embrey Estate to Estreet Properties, 43 Mifflin St., $52,000.
Jacob King to David and Elizabeth Beiler, property on North Seventh Street, $180,000.
Donna S. Walmer Estate to Irwin and Ruth James, 1144 Greiner St., $225,000.
Randy Firestone to Stonehedge Properties, 519 Federal St., $32,000.
Gregory Neiswender to John and Mary Stoltzfus, property on the south side of Chestnut Street, $450,000.
John and Mary Stolzfus to Countryside Ventures, 333 N. Fourth Ave., $360,000.
South Lebanon Township
Noah and Jennifer Faulkner to Benjamin and Amanda Crum, 85 Woodland Hills Lane, $700,000.
Cornwall
Nathaniel Haken and Rachel Hower to Adam and Jennifer Brown, 607 Aspen Lane, $475,000.
Mount Gretna
Peter F. Hewitt Estate to William and Susan Wagner, 100 Princeton Ave., $416,200.
Bryan Stahl, Vivian Aguedelo, to JEDS Ventures LLC, 425 Yale Ave., $407,000.
Kerry Jr. and Desiree Lodish to Bradley Mellinger and Jill McCorkel, property in Mount Gretna, $400,000.
Charlotte Boehret to Annamarie Lapp, property on Yale Avenue, $400,000.
Cleona
Rick and Monica Clay t/a RMRR Properties to Hari Om Enterprises, 11 E. Chestnut St., $155,000.
Diane Tshudy to Megan Garloff, property on Center Street, $157,000.
Annville
Town & Country Developers to Jeremiah Zimerman, 1478 E. Main St., $489,000.
South Londonderry Township
Clarence and Eileen Fox to William Larsch, property in South Londonderry Township, $345,000.
Rigoberto and Daisy Colon to Christopher Smith, 2095 S. Forge Road, $399,000.
David and Pamela Laman to Kurt Yordy, 212 Lawn Road, $138,000.
Palmyra
Michael and Angela Figueroa to Legacy Cash Offer, property in Palmyra, $110,000.
North Londonderry Township
Aida Atwood Estate to Donald and Susan Davidson, 409 Cambridge Court, $210,000.
East Hanover Township
Ricky and Karen Heister to Joshua and Ashley Hoerner, 40 Cook Creek Road, $400,000.
Arlene Weller Estate to J&J Remarketing, 1025 School House Road, $195,000.
Union Township
Joseph Raimo to Steven and Patricia Warner, 3 Moechlin Lane, $58,000.
Swatara Township
Kimberly Eckenrod to Angel Colon-Rodriguez, 414 S. Lancaster St., $158,000.
Elizabeth Stumm to Kimberly Eckenrod and Kristen Greer, property in Swatara Township, $225,000.
Gail Wright to Jeff and Jenny Martin, 153 Monroe Valley Drive, $195,000.
Bethel Township
Carole Cummings, Courtney Prokop, to Joshua and Samantha Roy, 20 Creek Drive, $400,000.
Jackson Township
Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage, 4 Apple Creek Lane, $315,000.
Myerstown
Ruth J. Hoover Estate to Ketih and Delphine martin, 238 E. Main Ave., $79,000.
Millcreek Township
Elvin and Kim Hurst to James and Sara Ulrich, 136 W. Park St., $59,000.
Richland
Warren L. Weaver Revocable Trust and Shari L. Weaver Revocable Trust to John and Patricia Pasquale, property on South Park Street, $100,000.
