Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of Sept. 12

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Flippers & Keepers to Microbell Services, property on Arnold Street, $205,000.

John Lambakis to 407-409 Lehman St., $150,000.

Tojo Properties to Travis Musser, 1232 Willow St., $85,000.

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Golden Lebanon, $625 Quentin Road, $8,703.25.

Benigno and Silvia Gonzalez to Sergio Acevedo Jr., 532 E. Weidman St., $165,000.

Ronald and Camisha Harris to Ana Escribano-Quinones, 442 Walnut St., $145,000.

Florence L. Embrey Estate to Estreet Properties, 43 Mifflin St., $52,000.

Jacob King to David and Elizabeth Beiler, property on North Seventh Street, $180,000.

Donna S. Walmer Estate to Irwin and Ruth James, 1144 Greiner St., $225,000.

Randy Firestone to Stonehedge Properties, 519 Federal St., $32,000.

Gregory Neiswender to John and Mary Stoltzfus, property on the south side of Chestnut Street, $450,000.

John and Mary Stolzfus to Countryside Ventures, 333 N. Fourth Ave., $360,000.

South Lebanon Township

Noah and Jennifer Faulkner to Benjamin and Amanda Crum, 85 Woodland Hills Lane, $700,000.

Cornwall

Nathaniel Haken and Rachel Hower to Adam and Jennifer Brown, 607 Aspen Lane, $475,000.

Mount Gretna

Peter F. Hewitt Estate to William and Susan Wagner, 100 Princeton Ave., $416,200.

Bryan Stahl, Vivian Aguedelo, to JEDS Ventures LLC, 425 Yale Ave., $407,000.

Kerry Jr. and Desiree Lodish to Bradley Mellinger and Jill McCorkel, property in Mount Gretna, $400,000.

Charlotte Boehret to Annamarie Lapp, property on Yale Avenue, $400,000.

Cleona

Rick and Monica Clay t/a RMRR Properties to Hari Om Enterprises, 11 E. Chestnut St., $155,000.

Diane Tshudy to Megan Garloff, property on Center Street, $157,000.

Annville

Town & Country Developers to Jeremiah Zimerman, 1478 E. Main St., $489,000.

South Londonderry Township

Clarence and Eileen Fox to William Larsch, property in South Londonderry Township, $345,000.

Rigoberto and Daisy Colon to Christopher Smith, 2095 S. Forge Road, $399,000.

David and Pamela Laman to Kurt Yordy, 212 Lawn Road, $138,000.

Palmyra

Michael and Angela Figueroa to Legacy Cash Offer, property in Palmyra, $110,000.

North Londonderry Township

Aida Atwood Estate to Donald and Susan Davidson, 409 Cambridge Court, $210,000.

East Hanover Township

Ricky and Karen Heister to Joshua and Ashley Hoerner, 40 Cook Creek Road, $400,000.

Arlene Weller Estate to J&J Remarketing, 1025 School House Road, $195,000.

Union Township

Joseph Raimo to Steven and Patricia Warner, 3 Moechlin Lane, $58,000.

Swatara Township

Kimberly Eckenrod to Angel Colon-Rodriguez, 414 S. Lancaster St., $158,000.

Elizabeth Stumm to Kimberly Eckenrod and Kristen Greer, property in Swatara Township, $225,000.

Gail Wright to Jeff and Jenny Martin, 153 Monroe Valley Drive, $195,000.

Bethel Township

Carole Cummings, Courtney Prokop, to Joshua and Samantha Roy, 20 Creek Drive, $400,000.

Jackson Township

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage, 4 Apple Creek Lane, $315,000.

Myerstown

Ruth J. Hoover Estate to Ketih and Delphine martin, 238 E. Main Ave., $79,000.

Millcreek Township

Elvin and Kim Hurst to James and Sara Ulrich, 136 W. Park St., $59,000.

Richland

Warren L. Weaver Revocable Trust and Shari L. Weaver Revocable Trust to John and Patricia Pasquale, property on South Park Street, $100,000.