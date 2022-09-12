Ohio Lottery officials say a winning auto-pick Powerball ticket worth $2 million recently was sold at Duchess, 4100 W. Broad St., in Columbus.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Saturday night's drawing: 38, 42, 56, 68 and 69. The Powerball was 4. The Powerplay was 2, increasing the ticket's prize value to $2 million.

The winner of Saturday's drawing hasn't yet claimed their prize and must cash their ticket in the next six months, according to Ohio Lottery rules.

The Duchess on West Broad Street on Columbus' West Side also will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning ticket.

Central Ohio is no stranger to big payouts from Powerball.

In June, another West Side gas station ― Circle K on Hall Road ― sold a $1 million Powerball ticket . Two months before that, a winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Speedway in Grove City.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@MonroeTrombly

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Check your lottery tickets: Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Columbus