Toronto FC sign forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract
Toronto FC have signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown MLS contract through 2025 with an option for a further year. The 18-year-old signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the club's affiliate side, Toronto FC II, in May, going on to notch four goals and five assists in 14 appearances during the development league's inaugural season.
The 2022 Major League Soccer season is quickly coming to an end, but players don't seem to be slowing down. Week 30 saw some unreal efforts across conferences, with Orlando City's Andres Perea finding the back of the net in the East and Chicho Arango stunning in the West. But it all came down to Atlanta United's young figure Thiago Almada.
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing is hoping to use Wednesday's Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as a chance to 'reset' his side's crumbling season. The reigning MLS Cup champions go head-to-head with Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones at Yankee Stadium on a run of just one win and five points in their last 10 matches.
New York City FC beat Atlas 2-0 on Wednesday night to bring home the Campeones Cup. Goals from Alexander Callens and Maxi Moralez in the fourth and 49th minutes, respectively, were enough for the Cityzens to overcome their Liga MX opponents, who had their moments but were largely reduced to shots from distance.
Atlanta United couldn't have picked a better time to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Five Stripes went down to Orlando City on Wednesday five points adrift of the MLS Cup Playoffs places with just four regular-season games remaining. The margin for error was non-existent, only a win would do.
Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff has praised the role of the club's fans after they secured a debut appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Moussa Djitte's hat-trick was enough to guide the Verde and Black to a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in front of another partizan Q2 Stadium crowd. The victory sealed Austin's first appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out in their 2021 expansion year.
Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that his transfer to MLS side LAFC only came about as a result of Italy not making the 2022 World Cup. Chiellini joined the Black and Gold in June following a glittering 17-year spell with Juventus, where he made 561 appearances across all competitions and won a host of major honors, including nine Serie A titles.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat.
The Major League Soccer disciplinary committee has announced its latest round of decisions ahead of Week 32 of the 2022 season. Multiple fines and a suspension have been handed out:. 1. Christian Fuchs suspension extended. Christian Fuchs was given a red card for elbowing Tayvon Gray in the 52nd minute...
Marc Skinner has described the deal to sell midfielder Jackie Groenen to PSG as 'good business' even though he'd have liked to have kept her at Man Utd.
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
5 things we learned from Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea manager.
Former England, Watford and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Pep Guardiola lauds the display of Jude Bellingham during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League defeat to Manchester City.
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio has revealed the extent of the head injury which has forced him to miss the club's last four matches.
Diego Costa could be John Stones' nightmare and Gabriel Martinelli will test Aaron Hickey again as we look at five key clashes ahead of another big weekend of Premier League action.
Raheem Sterling responded to playing as a wing-back in Graham Potter's first match as Chelsea boss.
West Ham maintained their 100% start in the Europa Conference League with a 3-2 win away to Silkeborg.
