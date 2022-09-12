ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

90min

Toronto FC sign forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

Toronto FC have signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown MLS contract through 2025 with an option for a further year. The 18-year-old signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the club's affiliate side, Toronto FC II, in May, going on to notch four goals and five assists in 14 appearances during the development league's inaugural season.
MLS
90min

The best goals of MLS week 30 - ranked

The 2022 Major League Soccer season is quickly coming to an end, but players don't seem to be slowing down. Week 30 saw some unreal efforts across conferences, with Orlando City's Andres Perea finding the back of the net in the East and Chicho Arango stunning in the West. But it all came down to Atlanta United's young figure Thiago Almada.
MLS
90min

NYCFC hope to 'reset' their season in Campeones Cup, says Cushing

NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing is hoping to use Wednesday's Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as a chance to 'reset' his side's crumbling season. The reigning MLS Cup champions go head-to-head with Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones at Yankee Stadium on a run of just one win and five points in their last 10 matches.
MLS
90min

Josh Wolff highlights role of Austin FC fans in MLS Cup Playoffs qualification

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff has praised the role of the club's fans after they secured a debut appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Moussa Djitte's hat-trick was enough to guide the Verde and Black to a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in front of another partizan Q2 Stadium crowd. The victory sealed Austin's first appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out in their 2021 expansion year.
MLS
90min

LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini reveals how MLS transfer came about

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that his transfer to MLS side LAFC only came about as a result of Italy not making the 2022 World Cup. Chiellini joined the Black and Gold in June following a glittering 17-year spell with Juventus, where he made 561 appearances across all competitions and won a host of major honors, including nine Serie A titles.
MLS
90min

MLS disciplinary round-up: Christian Fuchs suspension extended, Cucho fined

The Major League Soccer disciplinary committee has announced its latest round of decisions ahead of Week 32 of the 2022 season. Multiple fines and a suspension have been handed out:. 1. Christian Fuchs suspension extended. Christian Fuchs was given a red card for elbowing Tayvon Gray in the 52nd minute...
MLS
90min

90min

