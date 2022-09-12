Read full article on original website
Ask Me
4d ago
This is awful students shouldn’t be bullying nobody!! My son was getting bullied at an Elementary School in Greenville SC. The bully hasn’t had any home training.
Reply
2
Related
FOX Carolina
Suspects wanted after fight at Greenville Co. ice cream shop, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify three suspects accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop. Deputies said on Sept. 1, around 8:30 p.m., the pictured suspects approached a female they did not know at th Bruster’s on Woodruff Road and a verbal altercation occurred.
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
Student charged after making threat against Greenville Co. school
A student was charged after making a threat over the weekend toward another student and a school in Greenville County.
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
FOX Carolina
6 additional coaches accused of abuse in amended Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer was amended with new survivors and new alleged abusers. According to Strom Law Firm, the lawsuit details the ‘stomach-turning abuse’ by multiple coaches and includes several instances where athletes were taken across state lines and abused at events hosted by Varsity Spirit and the USASF.
Officials respond to shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a shooting in West Pelzer. The West Pelzer Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 6:12 a.m. on Railroad Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located an individual with a gunshot wound. Officials took the victim to the trauma center where they are in critical condition. Officers […]
FOX Carolina
Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge
Meet Ava Braatz, FOX Carolina's new 'Access Carolina' reporter!. Ribbon-cutting held for Greenville's new Grand Bohemian hotel. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation. Spartanburg Police offering reward in unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reward offered to help solve murder of Spartanburg man
A murder in the Upstate last year remains unsolved and today, a reward was announced for information that could help investigators close the case.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. A restaurant in Clemson is raising awareness for ovarian cancer after the owner's mother lost her battle to the disease back in 2015. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. On the Town: 9/15 @ 8AM. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement investigating shooting threat at Spartanburg Co. school
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 6 said law enforcement is investigating a shooting threat that officials found written inside a bathroom at Dorman High School on Monday. Officials said the threat warned that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday, September 13, was found written...
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
thejournalonline.com
GCSO arrests two in Stuanton Bridge Road shooting
Investigators with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Homicide have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Ju-Keya Babb, who was killed Tuesday night near 511 Staunton Bridge Road. Investigators arrested Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52, for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Dobbs...
FOX Carolina
Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
WYFF4.com
Amended federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer adds new survivors and abusers, attorneys say
GREER, S.C. — On Thursday, attorneys with the Strom Law Firm expanded the federal lawsuit they filed earlier this month, adding multiple new survivors and naming new abusers, including Kenny Feeley. "Meanwhile, as the Rockstar Cheer Abuse Scandal continues to deepen, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All-Star Federation continues...
FOX Carolina
Getting around downtown Greenville
Meet Ava Braatz, FOX Carolina's new 'Access Carolina' reporter!. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Spartanburg Police offering reward in unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III. Raising money for ovarian cancer awareness.
FOX Carolina
Police chief: ‘Resistance from leaders’ led to resignation
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Chief John Alexander and other officers left the Pacolet Police Department Wednesday afternoon, a small crowd had gathered to watch the departure. As expected, Alexander said this was their final day on the job. Alexander fought back tears as he read a prepared statement...
Comments / 1