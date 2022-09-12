Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
CFTC Already Preparing to Be Crypto Watchdog, Behnam Tells US Senators
Rostin Behnam, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said he has already directed his agency to begin preparing to be the major, fully funded regulator for much of the crypto market, as anticipated in Senate legislation. “The volatility in the market, and its impact on retail customers...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ethereum Merge Spawns Watch Parties, But 'Jail Kwon' Token Gets More Hype
Price Point: The approach of the Ethereum Merge has lots of crypto types planning watch parties, but it looks like traders are betting on price declines. Bitcoin stabilized quickly Wednesday after its steepest price drop since mid-August on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities hit their highest level since 2018.
CoinDesk
Ordered Chaos: Why the CoinDesk Market Index Matters for the New Economy
For a viable capital market to form around a nascent industry, investors need a standardized, broad-based benchmark against which to measure and assess performance. Without it, they are flying blind. With the newly launched CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), CoinDesk Indices (CDI) is seeking to resolve that challenge for investors in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Environmental Groups to Spend Another $1M on Ads for Bitcoin Code Change After the Merge
Environmental groups pledged to spend another $1 million on online ads to pressure the Bitcoin community to change the network's code in order to reduce energy consumption. Earlier on Thursday, the Ethereum blockchain – which underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value– changed its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), doing away with the need for energy-intensive computing power. Bitcoin, a PoW network, has been facing mounting criticism over its energy use, which is on par with some small countries. These criticisms were echoed in part in a report on bitcoin mining published by the White House last week.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
Don’t blame labor for today’s high inflation
In September, the consumer price index (CPI) was 8.3 percent higher than a year ago, and core inflation, which excludes the volatile energy and food components of consumer spending, printed at 6.3 percent. Clearly, one of the most important causes of America’s inflationary surge has been skyrocketing oil and food prices, which not only boost the “headline” CPI figure but bleed into core inflation as well. Beyond that, the pressure of rising aggregate demand, particularly the tightness of labor markets, has been a key factor pushing up core prices.
CoinDesk
Judge Approves Use of Independent Examiner in Crypto Lender Celsius' Bankruptcy Case
A federal judge has granted a motion for the U.S. Trustee's office to appoint an independent examiner to investigate crypto lender Celsius Network’s financial management that led the firm to file for bankruptcy earlier this summer. U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled on Wednesday that the scope of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Ethereum Already Showing Signs of Increased Centralization; El Salvador's Debt Rating Downgraded
"The Hash" hosts talk about the long-awaited Ethereum Merge on Thursday, where over 40% of the network’s blocks were added by just two entities: Coinbase and Lido. Plus, seven months after lowering El Salvador's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR), Fitch Ratings has downgraded it again. I.D.E.A.S. 2022...
CoinDesk
SEC's Crypto Guidance Pushes US Banks to Rethink Custody Projects: Report
Guidance issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on how lenders should treat customers' digital assets is disrupting the banks' crypto projects, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In March, the SEC said all U.S.-listed public companies that function as crypto custodians should account for their crypto...
CoinDesk
Vitalik Buterin Says Ethereum Merge Cut Global Energy Usage by 0.2%, One of Biggest Decarbonization Events Ever
The Ethereum Merge lowered the world’s energy consumption by 0.2%, according to the blockchain’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin, marking what may be one of the single biggest decarbonization efforts in history. The overhaul cut Ethereum’s energy use by 99.988% and carbon-dioxide emissions by 99.992%. The decrease means the network...
CoinDesk
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
CoinDesk
Binance CEO Zhao Says EU's Proposed Crypto Rules Are Fantastic But Strict
PARIS – Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, says the European Union's landmark Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is "a little bit strict" on stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of other assets like gold or the U.S. dollar. "The drafts are...
CoinDesk
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge
Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
CoinDesk
Welcome to the Post-Merge Era in Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. At 2:44 a.m. ET Thursday, Ethereum successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. On today’s show, NLW breaks down what that means for the network’s security and economics and looks at the political dimensions that could impact Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Holds Firm That Existing Laws Make Sense for Crypto
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler told the Practising Law Institute last week that existing securities laws fit the crypto markets in a speech that’s garnered attention from all parts of the digital currency ecosystem. Prior to the speech, I had the opportunity to speak with the longtime regulator about his agency’s approach to crypto.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say
The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
CoinDesk
Monitoring the Merge: What a Successful Ethereum Upgrade Will Look Like
All eyes in the cryptosphere are set on “the Merge,” Ethereum’s long-awaited update to a new, greener, method for processing transactions. The update, which will see the second-largest blockchain network ditch its power-hungry miners once and for all, is expected to take place around 15 hours after we hit “publish” on this article.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles After Hot Inflation Report; Wall Street Giants Start Crypto Exchange EDX Markets
“The Hash” hosts discuss bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies slumping after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report. Plus, financial heavyweights including Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments announce the start of EDX Markets, the latest sign that Wall Street is forging ahead in digital assets despite crypto winter. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk...
Comments / 0