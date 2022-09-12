Read full article on original website
Hamburg voters narrowly approve $3.1 million bond issue
(Hamburg) – A $3.1 million bond issue in the Hamburg School District appears to have passed by the narrowest of margins. Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor’s Office show 140 voters said yes – or 60.34% -- just over the required 60% margin for passage. The results also show 91 voters – or 39.22% -- saying no. The results will become official following a canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors. Passage paves the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include an 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. In a previous interview with KMA News, Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said the bond issue would not increase taxes.
So far, so good with Bedford-South Page school sharing
(Bedford-College Springs) -- Bedford school officials are saying nothing but superlatives regarding the arrival of South Page high school students thus far. This school year marks the first of a three-year tuition agreement, in which South Page 9-12 students spend half of the school day at Bedford High School. South Page school officials sought a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News a "building culture" is responsible for a successful melding of students from both districts thus far.
SHS CTE House Update 9/15/22
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing."
SHS CTE house renovation progresses
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing." Back in February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of a vacant property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District for $1. One month later, students in the high school's industrial tech classes launched a full-scale renovation of the dilapidated structure as part of the district's Career Technical Education programming. Denise Green is the district's K-12 IGNITE Coordinator. Green tells KMA News nine students are involved in the project this semester.
Adams County rejects courthouse renovation bond issue
(Corning) – Adams County voters have rejected an $8.5 million bond issue that would have provided for multiple renovations at the county’s courthouse. Unofficial results from the Adams County Auditor’s Office show the measure failing with 229 yes votes to 238 no votes. The bond issue would have meant in increase of $0.63 per $1,000 valuation on property taxes, or around $30 annually for a $100,000 home. In a previous interview with KMA News, Supervisors Chair Doug Birt said an essential item revolves around not only providing sufficient space for the Sheriff's Office but also a more secure mode for transporting prisoners.
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
Johnson Brothers Mill renovation underway
(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project. Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
Red Oak council discusses fiber optic broadband opportunities
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking at possible options to bring more broadband access to the community. During a special workshop session Monday night, among several other topics, the Red Oak City Council received the word that Farmers Mutual Telephone Company did not receive funding through the third round of the USDA's Broadband Reconnect 50/50 grant-loan program, intended to bolster the country's high-speed internet access. The $39 million project would have installed "fiber-to-the-home" within the city limits of Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, and Gravity. Thus, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the council is discussing its options in bringing broadband on a larger scale to the community. In addition, Silvius says she has been participating in meetings with the Montgomery County Development Corporations broadband committee.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 4
(KMAland) -- The football season is rounding into the fourth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Football: Indianola at Lewis Central
KMA 4A No. 6 Indianola faces 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a state-rated doozy tonight. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call.
Page County COVID numbers show seasonal uptick
(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 case numbers are creeping up again in Page County. Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website indicates the county reported 40 positive COVID cases over the past seven days. But, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen suspects many other cases are not being reported. Mullen discussed the latest COVID numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
KMAland Volleyball (9/13): Atlantic, Kuemper win twice in H10, Treynor, SW Valley, Palmyra among other winners
(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Kuemper won twice in the Hawkeye Ten, Treynor got a big sweep, SW Valley kept rolling in the POI, East won a marathon over AL, Rock Port and East Atchison were winners, Palmyra moved to the MUDECAS final & more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE...
Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
Barbara L. Hankins, 84, Riverton
Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Start: 10 a.m. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
KMAland Girls XC (9/15): Big nights for MSTM, Dunkin
(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Mary's was a dominant victor in Corning while Rylee Dunkin won another race on Thursday night and Clarinda was second in Panora. Martensdale-St. Marys swept the top three spots en route to the team title. The Blue Devils totaled 29 points. Karson Oberender (22:32.56), Ellie Baker (22:38.56) and Maclaine German (22:39.41) were the top finishers while Autumn Elbert was 11th in 25:12.46.
Maryville volleyball leaning on three seniors in strong start
(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors. The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches. “We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing...
Name released of Page County Jail inmate who died from medical condition
(Clarinda) -- Page County law enforcement have released the name of the county jail inmate who died following a medical episode. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the inmate has been identified as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says an autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office revealed the inmate died of natural causes due to a medical episode.
Disturbance leads to Shen arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces multiple charges following his arrest Thursday afternoon. Shenandoah Police say 47-year-old Joseph Ryan Steele was arrested on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and interference with official acts--all simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place after officers were called to the 100 block of South Grass Street for a disturbance.
