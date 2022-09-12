Read full article on original website
Valerie H
3d ago
Winter's coming snow, ice,.. stay OFF your cell phone as a matter of fact stay off the 🛣️ road's, I was riding on a school bus on the freeway, I notice everybody I saw were on their cellphone it was shocking an disturbing....😳
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes and ramp blocked after crash on I-80 WB at 84th
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crash at I-80 westbound and 84th Street. Lanes and ramp are blocked. Expect delays. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
KETV.com
Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
WOWT
Crews battle apartment fire in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters in Bellevue were busy at an apartment fire Thursday night. It ignited just after 8 p.m. at the Latitude 41 apartments on South 15th Street. So far there are no reports of injuries and the cause remains under investigation.
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared near I-80 WB at 60th St
A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic flow near I-80 westbound at 60th St. Keep right in the area, reduce speed and expect delays.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Arrested For Road Rage Incident Near Raymond
A Lincoln man is accused of firing a pepper ball gun at a pickup during a road rage incident near Raymond late Wednesday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a van driver was tailgating the pickup on Highway 79 near West Branched Oak Road around 11:30 a.m. “The van...
WOWT
Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
WOWT
1 dead in Omaha crash after driver hits traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Omaha Police says officers were sent to 72nd and Pine for a one-vehicle crash. According to authorities, at 7:03 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was heading south on 72nd and witnesses say they ran a red light. The driver then veered to the right and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal.
WOWT
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Occasional scattered thunderstorms possible over the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers will be with us through the morning hours with them gradually fizzling out around mid-morning. The cloud cover will likely linger for the most part until around noon, when more clearing begins to take place. This will help to push us up into the...
WOWT
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
WOWT
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
WOWT
One union reject railroad contract offer
Omaha residents are invited to the discussion on how to spend millions of dollars designated to improve their neighborhoods. Cass County officials want improvements at a heavily used intersection. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left...
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
