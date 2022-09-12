Read full article on original website
ksstradio.com
Jeffery Sentenced To Total Of 60 Years In Prison Murder, Aggravated Assault
Robert Clevon Jeffery was sentenced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2022, to a total of 60 years in prison, 45 years for the murder of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and 15 years for the aggravated assault of 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds on Aug. 29, 2021. The two sentences, however, are to be served concurrently, officials reported Thursday afternoon. The sentence was reached after about 4 hours of deliberations by the jury, about twice as long as it took them to find him guilty on both charges/
Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest
An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
Jeffery Found Guilty Of Murder, Aggravated Assault In 2021 Cooper Gas Station Shooting
Robert Clevon Jeffery has been found guilty of the murder of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and aggravated assault of 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds on Aug. 29, 2021, at Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street in Cooper, Texas. The jury was given the charge and began deliberating punishment for Jeffery around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carroll,Christopher Lee – MTR Probation; 019THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. Robinson,Morgan Aaron – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Hearne,Kelly Shane – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSI; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGIS. Hernandez,Carolina Isabel –...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 16, 2022
Paris Police responded 82 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on September 15, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 100 block of CR 42000. The victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked during the night and someone entered the vehicle and stole a pistol and 2 pairs of sunglasses. While on the scene, officers discovered at least two other vehicles that had been burglarized. The incidents are under investigation.
KXII.com
Atoka man accused of rape captured
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for multiple felony charges out of Atoka County, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and kidnapping was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said 39-year-old Robby Dee Humphrey was located at a residence in Johnston County, but he barricaded himself inside...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 16, 2022
HICKS, TAWANA JEANNE – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. REAVES, HANNAH SHIANN – MTAG/POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT. GUERNSEY, ROSWELL NEWTON – VIOL OF PAROLE; UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE. BRINSON, BRITTANY – FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDER. CROWDER, RICHARD...
Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 14)
At 1:40 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office for two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Leeks’ probation is due to possession of a controlled substance and an abandon/endanger a child by neglect convictions. Officers booked Leeks and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
Dallas Observer
In Hunt County, Former Police Officer Goes on Trial for Killing Jonathan Price in October 2020
The trial of former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who fatally shot Jonathan Price nearly two years ago, has gotten underway, according to Hunt County court records. The trial, with Judge Keli Aiken presiding in the 354th District Court, began with jury selection this week. The former policeman, now...
Mount Pleasant police: 26 stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant narcotics officer discovered 26 stolen guns during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to MPPD. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 30 and began to search it after establishing probable cause. A large amount of cash, the 26 guns and narcotics were all then discovered […]
KXII.com
Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the Choctaw County Library. The affidavit shows the Choctaw County Library Board of Directors reported in early August that more than $21,000 had gone missing over the last two years, either withdrawn from the account in checks or cash by or to John Brewer.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 60-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Titus County Jail. Misael Hernandez. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Misael Hernandez for Revocation of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney
Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Sept. 5-11, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 5-11, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022 on a Wood County Warrant for Violation of Bond Conditions/Violate Protective Order. Melinda...
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial Underway For Former Wolfe City Police Officer
Jury selection is underway before Hunt County District Judge Keli Aiken for a former Wolfe City Police Officer accused of murdering a city resident. The state accuses 24-year-old Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price multiple times in front of a convenience store. Reportedly, witnesses saw Price breaking up a fight between a man and a woman inside the store. Bowie County summoned 131 people for jury duty in the case.
Trial Of Cooper Man Accused Of 2021 Shooting At Delta County Gas Station Under Way
The trial of a 48-year-old Cooper man accused of a 2021 shooting at a Delta County gas station is under way in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom in Hopkins County just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2022. A jury panel was selected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Delta...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
4 Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery, conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former […]
