Paris, TX

ksstradio.com

Jeffery Sentenced To Total Of 60 Years In Prison Murder, Aggravated Assault

Robert Clevon Jeffery was sentenced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2022, to a total of 60 years in prison, 45 years for the murder of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and 15 years for the aggravated assault of 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds on Aug. 29, 2021. The two sentences, however, are to be served concurrently, officials reported Thursday afternoon. The sentence was reached after about 4 hours of deliberations by the jury, about twice as long as it took them to find him guilty on both charges/
DELTA COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest

An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 15, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carroll,Christopher Lee – MTR Probation; 019THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. Robinson,Morgan Aaron – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Hearne,Kelly Shane – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSI; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGIS. Hernandez,Carolina Isabel –...
PARIS, TX
Paris, TX
City
Paris, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Sept. 16, 2022

Paris Police responded 82 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on September 15, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 100 block of CR 42000. The victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked during the night and someone entered the vehicle and stole a pistol and 2 pairs of sunglasses. While on the scene, officers discovered at least two other vehicles that had been burglarized. The incidents are under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Atoka man accused of rape captured

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for multiple felony charges out of Atoka County, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and kidnapping was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said 39-year-old Robby Dee Humphrey was located at a residence in Johnston County, but he barricaded himself inside...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 16, 2022

HICKS, TAWANA JEANNE – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. REAVES, HANNAH SHIANN – MTAG/POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT. GUERNSEY, ROSWELL NEWTON – VIOL OF PAROLE; UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE. BRINSON, BRITTANY – FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDER. CROWDER, RICHARD...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 14)

At 1:40 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office for two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Leeks’ probation is due to possession of a controlled substance and an abandon/endanger a child by neglect convictions. Officers booked Leeks and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup

More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the Choctaw County Library. The affidavit shows the Choctaw County Library Board of Directors reported in early August that more than $21,000 had gone missing over the last two years, either withdrawn from the account in checks or cash by or to John Brewer.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 60-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Titus County Jail. Misael Hernandez. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Misael Hernandez for Revocation of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
bartlesvilleradio.com

Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney

Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
CANEY, OK
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Sept. 5-11, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 5-11, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022 on a Wood County Warrant for Violation of Bond Conditions/Violate Protective Order. Melinda...
WINNSBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder Trial Underway For Former Wolfe City Police Officer

Jury selection is underway before Hunt County District Judge Keli Aiken for a former Wolfe City Police Officer accused of murdering a city resident. The state accuses 24-year-old Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price multiple times in front of a convenience store. Reportedly, witnesses saw Price breaking up a fight between a man and a woman inside the store. Bowie County summoned 131 people for jury duty in the case.
WOLFE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

