Robert Clevon Jeffery was sentenced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2022, to a total of 60 years in prison, 45 years for the murder of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and 15 years for the aggravated assault of 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds on Aug. 29, 2021. The two sentences, however, are to be served concurrently, officials reported Thursday afternoon. The sentence was reached after about 4 hours of deliberations by the jury, about twice as long as it took them to find him guilty on both charges/

DELTA COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO