Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Related
foxla.com
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
KCRA.com
High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region
Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
Journeys: Locke, in the Sacramento Delta, Is the Rural Chinatown You’ve Never Heard Of
One day this spring, I left my house in the Mission District at 5:20 a.m. and biked 140 miles to Sacramento. It took nearly 15 hours, though I didn’t spend all that time in the saddle. About halfway to the state capital, in the heart of the Sacramento River...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
'A lot of these cars are family heirlooms' | A glimpse into Sacramento's lowrider community | To The Point
About 600 cars are expected to line the streets around South Sacramento Sunday for the Back to the Boulevard Festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day. South Sacramento's Franklin Boulevard was the place to be for cruising back in the 1970s and 1980s, and many people still cruise the boulevard to this day.
Program for free organic waste pail extended
(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento extended the kitchen pail giveaway through Oct. 14, due to high demand. Since July 1, Sacramento residents have been required to separate organic waste from their garbage and throw it into their green bins. While a kitchen pail is not required to recycle organics, it is used to help […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Winds pose risk in Mosquito Fire, Newsom urges ‘no’ on Prop 30, Sacramento sports bar shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
San Francisco Examiner
'Aggressive' Mosquito wildfire damages more buildings
The Mosquito fire roaring through the dry Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento, California, made an unexpected surge Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters expressed cautious optimism that they were gaining control over the blaze. An offshoot of the fire raced up from the bottom of a steep canyon next to...
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rain possible in Sacramento over the weekend
(KTXL) — With fall around the corner, the weather is expected to cool down and possibly rain in the Sacramento area over the weekend. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, on Wednesday the high is expected to be is 79 degrees with a low of 59 degrees. Thursday the high will reach 80 degrees with […]
Nearly 300 fish die around North Natomas Regional Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said that about 300 fish died at North Natomas Regional Park on Sept. 12. The fish, a majority of which were carp as well as other species, died in a storm water retention basin at North Natomas Regional Park, also known as Basin 1.
KCRA.com
Weather changes ahead for NorCal this weekend. Here's what our meteorologists know so far
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different. This weekend will bring more weather changes to Northern California. Windy weather Saturday. An area of low pressure will drop south along the West Coast. Out ahead of that system,...
Radio Ink
Big Birthday Celebration For KFBK
IHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK News Radio, is celebrating 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on September 17, 1922 all week long. Since its first broadcast, KFBK has added to the 50,000 watt AM 1530, a simulcast on 93.1 FM. Signing on less than two years after the very first...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
capradio.org
Sacramento City Council declares Sept. 16 as ‘916 Day’
Sacramento again will have its day. Literally. On Tuesday, the City Council officially declared this Friday, September 16, as “916 Day,” which again adopts the region’s area code into an actual day on the calendar to recognize and celebrate the River City. The city first officially acknowledged...
KCRA.com
Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
Sacramento Magazine
Sky River Casino
Move over, there’s a new casino in town. And this one is the closest option for gaming fiends in Sacramento. Sky River Casino, which broke ground off Highway 99 at Grant Line Road in Elk Grove in early 2021, opened its doors in mid-August. It’s 15 miles from downtown, and the first casino to open in Sacramento County.
Comments / 0