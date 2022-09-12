ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums

By Brett Balicki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458QpF_0hs2Nrcv00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — ​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield or Brandywine Battlefield Park, programs and exhibits bring landmark battles to life.

Check out the free historical sites and museums on the map below:

Places like Pennsbury Manor, Joseph Priestley House, and Daniel Boone Homestead are highlights of this trail.

The labor of iron, coal, oil and lumber workers built businesses and communities that are now legacies on the Industrial Heritage Trail. Visitors can experience the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, where more than 100 locomotives and railcars are on display, or Drake Well Museum, site of the first commercially successful oil well.

Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums

The story of Pennsylvania’s coal industry unfolds at the Anthracite Heritage Museum and lumber heritage can be discovered both indoors and out at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum. These destinations introduce the people who lent innovation and determination to these early enterprises.

Rooted in Pennsylvania’s rustic beginnings, the Rural Farm & Village Trail leads to pastoral landscapes from Colonial to recent history. Escaping into the sylvan settings is as simple as joining a tour.

Special events throughout the year at places like Ephrata Cloister, Old Economy Village and Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum recall the craft and culinary heritage of centuries past.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Only a few weekends remain so now is the time to visit the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire! Two cast members join us to share what you can expect from your trip and what themed weekend await you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Tourist Attractions in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state in the United States that spans the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions and the Appalachian region. There are plenty of attractions in Pennsylvania that can make for an unforgettable experience. These attractions include the Independence National Park and the Liberty Bell, Hershey Park, Gettysburg National Military Park, and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ephrata, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military History#Local Life#Historic Sites#Travel Info#What To Do#Old Economy Village#Linus Travel#Bushy Run Battlefield#Daniel Boone Homestead#Drake Well Museum
WBRE

Pa. unemployment number at lowest rate in 20 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022. According to a release, the state’s unemployment rate was down .1% over the month to 4.2% in August, which is the lowest rate in the state since June of 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Drought watch remains for 36 Pa. counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the recent rainfall that we have been seeing, 36 counties in Pennsylvania still remain on a drought watch. Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) met with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. After the meeting the DEP announced that many counties in Pennsylvania still remain on drought watch. Continued voluntary water conservation is requested in these counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Scranton celebrates Restaurant Week 2022

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to show some love to local restaurants. “We’re going to serve pastries and coffee from Philadelphia,” said Julia Higgins of Heaven and Earth Café. Heaven and Earth Café is just one of the many businesses in the Electric City impacted by the […]
SCRANTON, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has 8 Haunted Hotels That Will Give You Nightmares

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Pennsylvania, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names eight haunted hotels in the Keystone State. I knew we had a few, but having eight haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “If you are partial to ghost stories, haunted tales, and spooky happenings, a little paranormal activity might be just what your overnight getaway needs,” OnlyinYourState.com says in the article. “And, if you’re tired of the generic hotel experience, you’re in luck. Look no further. Below you’ll find a list of some of the most haunted hotels in Pennsylvania. Even if you don’t encounter a ghost — and you very well might — you’ll leave with some fascinating tales to tell.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy