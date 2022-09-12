Sally Jo Williams Schlecht, age 71, of Marysville, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. A childcare giver, she took care of children in her home for many years. A 1969 graduate of West High School, she also worked as a nurse aide. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, especially in a rousing game of basketball PIG. A true matriarch of the family, she will be profoundly missed by loved ones and friends. She was born July 13, 1951 in Shelby, Ohio and was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Williams and her sisters, Jackie, Rita and Christine. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Schlecht; two sons, Hans (Brenda) Schlecht and Joseph Schlecht; her grandchildren, Johnathan, Brandon, Zachary, Kaylee, Tristan, Adrian and Camdan; her sisters, Linda Spahn, Connie May and Janet Goldsberry; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will hold a private remembrance gathering. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO