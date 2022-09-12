Read full article on original website
Pamela Joan Schultz
She was born September 6, 1959 in Marion to the late Donald and Dorothy (Craig) Fryman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Rick. On April 26, 1986 she married Steve Schultz in Richwood and he survives. She had worked as a switchboard operator for Marion General Hospital...
Sally Jo Schlecht
Sally Jo Williams Schlecht, age 71, of Marysville, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. A childcare giver, she took care of children in her home for many years. A 1969 graduate of West High School, she also worked as a nurse aide. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, especially in a rousing game of basketball PIG. A true matriarch of the family, she will be profoundly missed by loved ones and friends. She was born July 13, 1951 in Shelby, Ohio and was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Williams and her sisters, Jackie, Rita and Christine. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Schlecht; two sons, Hans (Brenda) Schlecht and Joseph Schlecht; her grandchildren, Johnathan, Brandon, Zachary, Kaylee, Tristan, Adrian and Camdan; her sisters, Linda Spahn, Connie May and Janet Goldsberry; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will hold a private remembrance gathering. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
UCSO Reports – September 14, 2022
A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Keontae T. Collins, age 23 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 9:24am Arrest Warrant. A deputy took custody of Christina A. Haag, age 50 of Marysville for an...
Creekview Students Up For A Challenge
MARYSVILLE – Always on the lookout for new talent, Honda of America, Mfg. will be conducting its annual Challenge Day at Creekview Intermediate School, 2000 Creekview Dr., with the fifth graders getting together Friday and sixth graders scheduled to put their heads together at the school September 30 to solve an engineering problem designed by Honda.
Not My Smartest Move
Boy, did I step on it yesterday. I noticed on my Facebook feed that Light Ohio Blue was doing its annual gig where police, fire, and other first responders send in badass photos of their rigs and the general public gets to decide who is the badassest of them all, based on the basassedness of the photo. The Marysville Division of Fire’s badass photo they submitted to the 2022 contest drew my praises, my vote and a coveted spot in this very publication.
September 15, 2022
The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the second for $1.2 million which will be issued to cover the […]
JA’s Rosales Makes 11 Saves In Tie With Ben Logan
BELLEFONTAINE – The Jonathan Alder and Benjamin Logan boys varsity sides soccer played to a scoreless tie in Central Buckeye Conference action Monday night at Benjamin Logan. Senior goalkeeper Dennis Rosales did the heavy lifting for the Pioneers as he had a total of 11 saves in the match,...
Kroger Marysville Grand Re-Opening Today
MARYSVILLE – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Marysville store next week after more than 5 months of renovations and improvement. Located at 1501 West 5th Street, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on Friday, September 16. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.
MEVSD Board of Education Meeting Slated For Sept. 15
The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting for Thursday September 15, 2022, at 6:00 P.M at Bunsold Middle School, 14198 SR 4, Marysville, Ohio. There will be an Executive Session at 5:30 PM and the purpose of the meeting is ORC 121.22 G #1 and #5:. (1)...
Pioneers Keep The Pedal To The Metal
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder kept rolling Tuesday night as the Pioneer varsity volleyball team won its seventh straight match, a three-set win over visiting London 27–25, 25–21 and 25–19 in Central Buckeye Conference play. As is their habit, the Pioneers put forth a team effort...
Memorial Health Outlines Plans To Commission
The Union County Board of Commissioners today conducted a public hearing to consider the proposed issuance by the county for revenue bonds in the principal amount of $20 million to assist Memorial Ohio Properties, LLC, with financing the acquisition of two medical office buildings, one located at 1958 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Urbana, and the second a portion of the medical office building located at 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd. in Marysville.
Plain City Moves Forward On Treatment Plant
The Plain City Village Council moved closer to expanding and upgrading the village’s sewer treatment plant as it voted Monday to issue bonds totaling just over $11.2 million in order to raise funds for the sewer plant expansion. There are actually two bonds, one for $10 million and the...
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
Marysville Happily Gives Consent To ODOT’s U.S. 33 Upgrade Plans
The Marysville City Council wasted no time at its regular meeting Monday as it wrapped up the city’s business in just over 30 minutes. Passed on the third reading with a 6-0 vote was a resolution to authorize the Ohio Department of Transportation to complete the much-needed repairs and repaving on the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ through Marysville. (Henk Berbee was excused from the meeting.)
Monarchs Get Hot Late, Crunch Cardinals in Five
Marysville pulled out a flashy comeback Tuesday against Thomas Worthington in varsity volleyball action as the Monarchs dropped the first two sets to the Cardinals before storming back to win the next two games and taking the fifth-set tiebreaker by four points, with a closing winning score of 28-30, 21-25, 26-16, 25-19 and 15-11.
Book Lover’s Dream
RICHWOOD – As any bibliophile will tell you, there is no such thing as too many books. And cheap books are the best of the lot. With this in mind, the Richwood North Union Public Library, 4 E. Ottawa St., will be conducting its Friends of the Library Book Fair Thursday and Friday during business hours, where its gently-used, perfectly-legible books and periodicals will be sold at fire sale prices in order to make room for new titles that you’ll be able to pick up for a buck 10 years from now when the RNUPL has its annual Book Fair in 2032. Movies, games and more will also be for sale at the Book Fair.
