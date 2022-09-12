Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
wgbh.org
Boston moves to ban fossil fuels in new construction
The Boston City Council Wednesday voted to sign up for the state’s new pilot program banning fossil fuels from most new construction except labs and hospitals. The move is the first step in a process that could ultimately make New England’s largest city part of an innovative experiment — that is controversial in some quarters — designed to help mitigate climate change.
wgbh.org
Fearing a 'red zone' for 'roofies,' Boston deploys array of efforts to prevent drink-spiking
Sarah says she had a couple of vodka pineapples at a bar near Fenway Park in early July, but instead of a familiar boozy feeling, she became stumbling drunk, nauseous and delirious. The Boston University Law School student, who had just attended a Red Sox game, went home with a...
wgbh.org
Community college students without cars face transportation challenges, especially during Orange Line shutdown
The MBTA's Orange Line makes stops at Boston's two community college campuses in Roxbury and Charlestown, so the September shutdown of the train line was a blow to student commuters like Kiara Rosario. "I do not have a car. I do need this transportation,” she said, standing in the heat...
wgbh.org
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’
Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
wgbh.org
Wu voted for Arroyo in DA primary
In an appearance on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed that she voted for Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk County District Attorney primary, despite withdrawing her endorsement after the Boston Globe published an interview with a woman who alleged sexual assault. Politics and...
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Sept. 15, 2022
Chuck Todd discussed the latest national news, including President Joe Biden's announcement that a major strike by rail workers has been avoided with a tentative deal. Todd is the moderator of “Meet The Press” on NBC, host of “Meet The Press Daily” on MSNBC and the political director for NBC News.
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgbh.org
Musician Fabiola Méndez on why Puerto Rico's national instrument is a part of her
Fabiola Méndez picked up the cuatro in her youth and has been playing Puerto Rican folk music, both traditional and modern, ever since. On Monday, Sept. 19, she will play on the main stage of the Boston Arts Expo on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. She joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel in the GBH News studios to talk about the cuatro and play a few songs. This transcript has been lightly edited.
wgbh.org
Northeastern University campus partly evacuated after blast; 1 injured
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, injuring one staff member. Boston police superintendent Felipe Colon said Tuesday night that a second package was “ultimately rendered safe” by the bomb squad. He added that the scene was secure and that it was...
wgbh.org
In two local productions, society gets scrutinized on the stage
Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen joins Morning Edition every week to highlight the latest happenings in — and around — Boston’s arts and culture scene. This week, two new productions take the stage alongside an art exhibit celebrating Portuguese and Azorean identities. Now playing at the American...
Comments / 0