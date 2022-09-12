ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston moves to ban fossil fuels in new construction

The Boston City Council Wednesday voted to sign up for the state’s new pilot program banning fossil fuels from most new construction except labs and hospitals. The move is the first step in a process that could ultimately make New England’s largest city part of an innovative experiment — that is controversial in some quarters — designed to help mitigate climate change.
BOSTON, MA
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’

Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wu voted for Arroyo in DA primary

In an appearance on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed that she voted for Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk County District Attorney primary, despite withdrawing her endorsement after the Boston Globe published an interview with a woman who alleged sexual assault. Politics and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Public Radio full show: Sept. 15, 2022

Chuck Todd discussed the latest national news, including President Joe Biden's announcement that a major strike by rail workers has been avoided with a tentative deal. Todd is the moderator of “Meet The Press” on NBC, host of “Meet The Press Daily” on MSNBC and the political director for NBC News.
BOSTON, MA
Musician Fabiola Méndez on why Puerto Rico's national instrument is a part of her

Fabiola Méndez picked up the cuatro in her youth and has been playing Puerto Rican folk music, both traditional and modern, ever since. On Monday, Sept. 19, she will play on the main stage of the Boston Arts Expo on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. She joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel in the GBH News studios to talk about the cuatro and play a few songs. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
Northeastern University campus partly evacuated after blast; 1 injured

A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, injuring one staff member. Boston police superintendent Felipe Colon said Tuesday night that a second package was “ultimately rendered safe” by the bomb squad. He added that the scene was secure and that it was...
BOSTON, MA
In two local productions, society gets scrutinized on the stage

Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen joins Morning Edition every week to highlight the latest happenings in — and around — Boston’s arts and culture scene. This week, two new productions take the stage alongside an art exhibit celebrating Portuguese and Azorean identities. Now playing at the American...
BOSTON, MA

