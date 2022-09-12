ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ballester Molina
4d ago

This news is from last week. Sounds like one sided political fire stoking because they ran out of content.

Richard Hernandez
4d ago

Police if your doing nothing illegal or in violation of policies, then you should encourage ppl to video tape you doing your job.

Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Complex

Federal Judge Blocks Arizona Law Restricting How Public Can Film Police

A federal judge has shot down an Arizona law that would restrict how the public can film police officers. NBC News reports U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi on Friday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law from being enforced. Tuchi’s ruling sides with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media outlets, who argued the law violated the First Amendment.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings

Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Arizona FLDS polygamous leader’s home raided by FBI, reports say

Federal agents with a search warrant swarmed a home in Arizona with known links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, local news reported.The Federal Bureau of Investigations reportedly sent agents from their Phoenix office on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a property in Colorado City that residents confirmed belonged to 46-year-old Samuel Rappylee Bateman, St George News reported. Social media videos posted online showed police vehicles outside the home and a police officer directing residents with a bullhorn to come outside of the property.“I can confirm that the FBI...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

FLDS leader faces federal and state charges in Arizona

Samuel Rappylee Bateman, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, has been charged separately in federal and state courts after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers pulled him over with three children stowed in a wooden trailer.  Troopers noticed the trailer's gaps and one saw "children’s small fingers moving in the gap of the rear trailer door," they claimed in court. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. In the meantime, she...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which has held debates for two decades featuring candidates for statewide and legislative offices, flatly rejected that proposal on Thursday. Instead, the commission urged its staff to work with Hobbs to come up with minor changes to the debate and gave her a week to come to an agreement. Hobbs’ campaign manager’s statements to the commissioners made it seem unlikely that a deal could be reached. Nicole DeMont instead repeated the campaign’s concerns that debating Lake would “just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”
ARIZONA STATE

