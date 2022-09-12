Read full article on original website
Ballester Molina
4d ago
This news is from last week. Sounds like one sided political fire stoking because they ran out of content.
Richard Hernandez
4d ago
Police if your doing nothing illegal or in violation of policies, then you should encourage ppl to video tape you doing your job.
No governor endorsement can save Blake Masters from a Pima County judge
Three Arizona governors, including Gov. Doug Ducey, on Friday endorsed Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Gee, who didn’t see that coming? Ducey along with former Republican Govs. Jan Brewer and...
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
Complex
Federal Judge Blocks Arizona Law Restricting How Public Can Film Police
A federal judge has shot down an Arizona law that would restrict how the public can film police officers. NBC News reports U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi on Friday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law from being enforced. Tuchi’s ruling sides with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media outlets, who argued the law violated the First Amendment.
Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings
Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
Man dies by suicide at Eyman prison complex in Florence
A man incarcerated at the Eyman prison complex in Florence has died by suicide, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. The Arizona Department of Corrections said Maximinio Matascranz, 24, died on Sept. 11 when staff found him unresponsive in his housing unit with a piece of cloth tied around his neck.
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Arizona FLDS polygamous leader’s home raided by FBI, reports say
Federal agents with a search warrant swarmed a home in Arizona with known links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, local news reported.The Federal Bureau of Investigations reportedly sent agents from their Phoenix office on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a property in Colorado City that residents confirmed belonged to 46-year-old Samuel Rappylee Bateman, St George News reported. Social media videos posted online showed police vehicles outside the home and a police officer directing residents with a bullhorn to come outside of the property.“I can confirm that the FBI...
Trump-endorsed Arizona elections hopeful accuses Pence of attempted 'coup'
Arizona's Republican secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem accused former Vice President Mike Pence of attempting to orchestrate a "coup" to unseat former President Donald Trump.
US Marshal's Service involved in a shooting in Flagstaff
An officer with the U.S. Marshal's Service was involved in a shooting in Flagstaff on Izabel Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. Sgt. Odis Brockman, a spokesperson for Flagstaff police, said state and federal officers were conducting a joint operation within Flagstaff when the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.
FLDS leader faces federal and state charges in Arizona
Samuel Rappylee Bateman, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, has been charged separately in federal and state courts after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers pulled him over with three children stowed in a wooden trailer. Troopers noticed the trailer's gaps and one saw "children’s small fingers moving in the gap of the rear trailer door," they claimed in court. ...
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona’s elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey’ office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey’s office. The cause of death and where Hart died was not known. Ducey called Hart “a pillar of state government,” who was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and mine safety. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Hart’s honor. “A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades,” Ducey said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
Arizona GOP governor candidate on migrant surge: Declare invasion, send guard to border
(The Center Square) – If elected governor of Arizona, how would Kari Lake handle illegal immigration?. Sending illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts is not a part of her plan. Making an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News on Wednesday night, the Republican said she...
What's more ridiculous than Mark Finchem's (many) conspiracies? He could actually win
He wants to end Arizona’s wildly popular early voting program – the one that spares literally millions of voters from having to stand in long lines on Election Day. He is obsessed with the 2020 election and for nearly two years has regularly promised to produce evidence that it was stolen, yet somehow, he never … quite … does.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Woman sentenced to 4 months in prison after argument causes flight to divert to Phoenix
A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison after her use of racial slurs sparked an argument during a flight to Los Angeles, prompting the pilot to divert the plane to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, New York, was sentenced to...
Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. In the meantime, she...
Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which has held debates for two decades featuring candidates for statewide and legislative offices, flatly rejected that proposal on Thursday. Instead, the commission urged its staff to work with Hobbs to come up with minor changes to the debate and gave her a week to come to an agreement. Hobbs’ campaign manager’s statements to the commissioners made it seem unlikely that a deal could be reached. Nicole DeMont instead repeated the campaign’s concerns that debating Lake would “just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”
