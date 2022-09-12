Coastal storm cools off California, leaves Fairview Fire in better hands

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cooler temperatures and spotty rain over the weekend passed through southern California as Tropical Storm Kay faded.

This ultimately helped put an end to a heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

On the other side of that, the moisture also forced a positive impact on those battling wildfires - including the Fairview Fire in southern California.

The blaze has destroyed two dozen structures and threatened more than 10,000 homes and other structures, but firefighters have made significant progress with the help of the rain.

This could also mean an earlier return for firefighters deployed from Yuma and the Imperial Valley , called on to assist in putting out the blaze.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Monday.

