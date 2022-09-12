ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Coastal storm cools off California, leaves Fairview Fire in better hands

By Cole Johnson
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHYMV_0hs2NCsU00

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cooler temperatures and spotty rain over the weekend passed through southern California as Tropical Storm Kay faded.

This ultimately helped put an end to a heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

On the other side of that, the moisture also forced a positive impact on those battling wildfires - including the Fairview Fire in southern California.

The blaze has destroyed two dozen structures and threatened more than 10,000 homes and other structures, but firefighters have made significant progress with the help of the rain.

This could also mean an earlier return for firefighters deployed from Yuma and the Imperial Valley , called on to assist in putting out the blaze.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Monday.

The post Coastal storm cools off California, leaves Fairview Fire in better hands appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Farmers face challenges as production costs continue to skyrocket

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In today's Home Grown, Yuma County is the Winter Lettuce Capital of North America and produces about 90 percent of all the leafy vegetables grown in the U.S. from November through March. But how much of that money comes back to our local economy? The agriculture industry in our area represents The post Home Grown: Farmers face challenges as production costs continue to skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal#Tropical Storm Kay
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy