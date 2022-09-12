ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?

The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is...
This High-Yielding Warren Buffett Stock Is Getting Acquired -- Here Are 2 Excellent Replacements to Buy

STORE Capital has agreed to go private in an all-cash deal. Investors have excellent alternatives if they want to replace STORE's lucrative dividend income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Tyson a Buy?

Price volatility and supply imbalances are nothing the industry hasn't overcome before. Tyson is adjusting its production capacity to find the right balance. Bearish overreaction has dragged Tyson shares down to an abnormally low valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Did This Single Stock Just Signal a Deep Recession?

Markets fell sharply in premarket trading on Friday morning. FedEx's warning about its shipping business caused some to draw broader conclusions about weakness in the economy. Investors should look at what UPS and Amazon say for confirmation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Variety

Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Why Digital Ocean Stock Can Float Above the Competition

TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022

Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The economic cycle has started to swing in...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Is Taking Heat but Making the Right Decisions for Now

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has no shortage of critics among employees and theme park enthusiasts. The stock is also down nearly 15% since he was named the new CEO 31 months ago. Love-hate relationships with Disney CEOs aren't new, but Chapek will need to clean up dissent to shore up his legacy.
ComicBook

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spinoff From Cobra Kai Creators In The Works At Paramount

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is getting a spinoff movie that is reportedly in the works at Paramount Pictures. The creators of Netflix's Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are all involved, with writer Bill Posley (who wrote for Cobra Kai Season 4) handling the script. The title of the Ferris Bueller spinoff will be Sam and Victor's Day Off, and it will follow two now-iconic bit characters from the original film: the unnamed valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a wild joy ride, before bringing it back to Bueller and Co., leaving them in quite a predicament.
D-Wave Quantum Inc.

