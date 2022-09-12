ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Look: 2,098 toy trucks spell out sentence for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho-based logistics company broke a Guinness World Record when employees used 2,098 toy trucks to spell out the sentence: "Truck drivers are the rock stars of the road!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WjCX_0hs2N1Fk00
Employees at logistics company Truckstop spelled out "Truck drivers are the rock stars of the road!" with toy trucks to break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Truckstop

The employees at Truckstop, a load board and technology provider, attempted the Guinness World Record for largest toy truck sentence as part of their celebrations for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which began Sunday and ends Saturday.

The spelled-out message measured more than 65 feet wide and nearly 14 feet tall.

The toy trucks used in the attempt will be donated to Western Idaho Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit that will distribute the toys to local children ahead of the holiday season, Truckstop said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 6

Related
insideevs.com

Razor Introduces The EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter For Grown-Ups

90s kids like myself will most certainly be familiar with Razor, the chrome kick scooter that gave us tons of thrilling moments, and not to mention, scraped knees and elbows, as we were growing up. Well, as it would turn out, just like its user base, the Razor brand as a whole is growing up, too, and is now catering to the ever-changing needs of today’s on-the-go generation.
BICYCLES
BGR.com

Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now

Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Toys#Truck Drivers#The Guinness World Record#Business Industry#Linus Business#Truckstop The#Upi Com
Mike White

Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio

How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The US Sun

Is it illegal to drive with both feet?

WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
TRAFFIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy