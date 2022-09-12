Look: 2,098 toy trucks spell out sentence for Guinness World Record

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho-based logistics company broke a Guinness World Record when employees used 2,098 toy trucks to spell out the sentence: "Truck drivers are the rock stars of the road!"

Employees at logistics company Truckstop spelled out "Truck drivers are the rock stars of the road!" with toy trucks to break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Truckstop

The employees at Truckstop, a load board and technology provider, attempted the Guinness World Record for largest toy truck sentence as part of their celebrations for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which began Sunday and ends Saturday.

The spelled-out message measured more than 65 feet wide and nearly 14 feet tall.

The toy trucks used in the attempt will be donated to Western Idaho Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit that will distribute the toys to local children ahead of the holiday season, Truckstop said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com