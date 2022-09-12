ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Drake Feuds With Music Critic Anthony Fantano: Your ‘Existence’ Is a 1/10

Music superstar Drake is feuding with the “internet’s busiest music nerd,” YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano. On Thursday night, Drake leaked his own direct messages to Fantano on his Instagram story, which read: “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” a reference to Fantano’s tradition of reviewing albums on a scale from one to 10. Drake continued: “And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.” While Fantano scored Drake’s latest album “Honestly, Nevermind” an official “Not Good” out of 10 back in June, it appears the...
MUSIC
Deadline

Trevor Noah On Racist ‘Little Mermaid’ Backlash: “We’re Doing This Again?”

“We’re doing this again?”, an exasperated Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show last night as he addressed the latest racist backlash to the casting of a Black actor in a movie – this time around, the casting of Halle Bailey in the title role of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. “Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person,” Noah said. “This is so ridiculous, and honestly I don’t know what the big deal is. You guys realize that Nemo was Black too, right? The whole movie was about...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Conquers $1.7M On Thursday – Box Office

The Viola Davis produced and starring femme warrior pic is off to a solid start with $1.7M after showtimes that began at 3PM yesterday at 3,271. The TriStar/eOne cofinanced $50M feature is expected to make between $13M-$16M this weekend after a very warmly received premiere at TIFF last Friday and Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews which hovered at 100% and have now settled to a still great 94%. Sony was eyeing Harriet and Widows, the latter a Davis action crime movie, as comps, and already Woman King has beat both those pics’ $600K respective Thursday previews by 183%. The Woman King expands to 3,675 theaters this weekend and the hope...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy