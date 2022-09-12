ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Abilene 2022 Halloween & Fall events

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made

Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley

MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
MILES, TX
MIX 92-5

Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th

Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene teen says unknown suspect shot out his back window while driving

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of Griffith Road – Theft of Property A victim reported several items were […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested after walking around with store with 2×4, causing alarm

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1600 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

