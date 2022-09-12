Read full article on original website
Related
Fancy new fountain at downtown park gets this Dallas news roundup all wet
This roundup of news around Dallas comes replete with quantity, there are many items, the question is, are they quality items? There's a drop in violent crime. A proposal to turn one-way streets into two-way streets. There are grants for women, and parks for seniors. There's a meet-up with an author, a late night at the DMA, and a fancy new fountain at a downtown park.
Frightful attraction returns to light up Frisco for Halloween 2022
The frights and lights that took over Frisco last Halloween season are back for another year. The family-friendly Halloween event Frights’n Lights Frisco, "where ghouls glow, spirits shine, and things go 'bump' in the light," is coming back to Riders Field, October 1-31. According to a release, the event...
Spicy seafood boils crawl next to Alamo Drafthouse in Lake Highlands Dallas
Spicy crab is headed for Dallas' Lake Highlands with the arrival of Shell Shack, the local shellfish restaurant chain which is opening a location at the Creekside Shopping Mall at the intersection of Skillman Street and Abrams Road. A spokesperson confirmed that the restaurant will open later in 2022 in...
Home decor fair at Dallas Design District promises 3 days of eye-popping design
A California event that celebrates all things design-related is making its Dallas debut: Called WestEdge Dallas, it's coming to the Design District September 16-18 at Dallas Market Hall, where attendees can shop home furnishings brands, many new or cutting-edge, plus hobnob with designers and industry pros. The first WestEdge Design...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rare home in Dallas' Disney streets designed by Cliff May is for sale
There's a stunning mid-century modern home for sale in the famed Disney streets neighborhood by legendary architect Cliff May. Located at 11106 Snow White Dr., the house was built in 1955 and miraculously retains some original features, particularly some delicious wood paneling that hopefully some nitwit buyer will not feel compelled to paint.
Dallas-Fort Worth saddled with 5th highest inflation rate in U.S., says new study
By now you’ve heard plenty about the nine-letter word that’s on everybody’s mind these days — inflation. This reflects a rise in prices, for everything from gas and groceries and cars to health care, coupled with a decline in buying power. In August, the U.S. inflation...
Triathletes make Texas history by descending on Irving this weekend
The PTO (Professional Triathletes Organisation) US Open is coming to Texas for the first time ever, and you're invited to cheer on the athletes and party down at the free Fan Fest, plus have a chance to meet Dallas' own Michael Johnson. Over the course of two days — September...
DFW Airport lands at No. 1 on new list of U.S. airports with most nonstop destinations
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport flies to the top spot on a new list of the U.S. airports with the most nonstop destinations. The Simply Flying website reports that DFW now offers 239 nonstop destinations, seven more than second-ranked Chicago O’Hare International Airport. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, DFW was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A proposal for what to do with Longhorn Ballroom leads this Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes a proposal for what to do about the I-345 freeway, and another proposal for the Longhorn Ballroom, which will require money from Dallas to execute. A festive downtown event is making a comeback, but so is a scam perpetrated on Dallas water utilities customers. There's a new garden in the works, as well as a community center in Deep Ellum.
Audacious over-the-top brunch spot from the Northeast debuts in Dallas
A New England-based brunch restaurant with some crazy, over-the-top food and drink is headed for Dallas: Called The Place 2 Be, it's a small chain from Connecticut opening its first location outside of the Northeast in Dallas' Victory Park, at 2401 Victory Park Ln., the space that used to be Dibs on Victory, the massive short-lived sports bar.
Mega art fair with New York roots makes Texas debut at Dallas Market Hall
A new artsy festival is coming for the first time to Dallas. Called Artexpo, it's an art fair with a long tradition in New York, that'll camp out at Dallas Market on September 16-18, with artists, live demonstrations, and art for sale. It's partnered with another simultaneous event, the WestEdge...
H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portillo's swings back through to Dallas to preview famed Chicago hot dog
Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall. From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least...
Matthew McConaughey film about Dallas girls soccer team abruptly sidelined
A new film starring Matthew McConaughey as the coach of an inspirational girls soccer team from Dallas has been sidelined just six weeks before production. According to Deadline, Skydance Productions canceled Dallas Sting due to "an impropriety that Skydance and producers were aware of." McConaughey is also out, according to the outlet.
Family-run Tex-Mex salsas into Carrollton with brunch and good deals
A family-owned Mexican restaurant known for its distinctively fresh Tex-Mex has debuted in a familiar location in Carrollton. Called Chips & Salsa Tex-Mex and Cantina, it opened in a former Cindi's Deli at 2001 Midway Rd. #132, where it's serving fajitas, enchiladas, breakfast, brunch, and margaritas in a multitude of flavors.
Dallas' Richard Rawlings gets into hemp with Gas Monkey Garage collaboration
A Dallas company has collaborated with famed car guy Richard Rawlings on a handy new product made from hemp. Called Gas Monkey Spill-Jack, it's a plant-based item made from magical hemp that you use to absorb oil and other spills, named for Gas Monkey Garage, Rawlings' acclaimed hot-rod car shop.
Adult-only Halloween pop-up with spooky cocktails haunts Dallas mansion
A spooky amusement with a national presence returns to Dallas just in time for Halloween: Called House of Spirit: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree, it's a Halloween-themed installation that'll temporarily set up shop in a Dallas mansion, only to disappear by November 1. House of Spirits debuted in Los Angeles in...
Classic tavern D.L. Mack’s carries out crisp pizzas to Dallas' Preston Royal
A Chicago-inspired tavern-style restaurant is opening at Preston Royal: It's a second location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 10720 Preston Rd. #1101, AKA the former Neighborhood Services/NHS Bar & Grill space. According to a Vandelay representative, it'll open on...
Quiet luxury abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea near Dallas' Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the new Italian restaurant opening near Dallas' Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the former Fireside Pies space at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — right next door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and just a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house
A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, AKA the former Uno Mas space.
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0