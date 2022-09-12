ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Hector Cabrera honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Hector Cabrera is one of five unsung heroes being honored at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's awards gala. The event takes place Friday, Sept. 23rd at the Expo Event Center in Fresno. The event will feature Poet Laureate of the United States Juan...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno scavenger group is close to hiding silver somewhere in town

Do you like to spend your spare time looking for buried treasures?. Fox 26 News hooked up with a Fresno scavenger group that's ready to hide a ten-ounce bar of silver. Fresno Scavenger Hunts is a group that likes to hide gold and silver around town. If you're willing to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Explosion reported at SoCal Edison hydroelectric plant at Shaver Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — At least eight Southern California Edison employees are being evaluated by medical personnel after an incident at the Eastwood Power Station Tunnel at Shaver Lake. The tunnel goes a mile underground. The workers are lucky they were not injured seriously. A command post was...
SHAVER LAKE, CA
KMPH.com

Several hurt following pursuit and crash with a big rig

Several people involved in a pursuit were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a big rig that started in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was investigating a report of a shooting near Myers and Channing Avenues around 6 p.m. As officers remained on location, no victims or...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver injured when cement truck overturns in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a cement truck was injured when his truck overturned Tuesday morning in Madera County. The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Road 16 and Avenue 14 west of Madera. It's unclear what caused the driver to lose...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Video: Driver caught swerving all over road in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after they were caught swerving all over the road late night Tuesday in Madera. A Sergeant with the Madera Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a driver who could not properly stay in his lane. In the video, you...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Murder suspect wanted out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A murder suspect is currently wanted by Merced Police Detectives. Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton has been wanted by police since a shooting that happened almost 2 years ago. On December 2, 2020, two people were killed in a shootout in the 1100 block...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kong Meng Vang

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kong Meng Vang. Kong Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 36-year-old Vang is 5' 7" tall, 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Animal shelter in desperate need of donations to keep running

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center is finding it difficult to make it to the end of the year and is in desperate need of donations. The no-kill shelter needs to raise more than $250,000 for food and medical needs to keep operating. According to the nonprofit,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bishop in Fresno responds to California's new abortion website

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno issued a statement Tuesday morning following the announcement of the state's new abortion website, Abortion.ca.gov. The governor's office news release said, "As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Merced 7-Eleven

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — One suspect has been arrested after two men robbed a 7-Eleven in Merced. Merced Police first responded around 12:57 a.m. on Tuesday to the 7-Eleven at 2255 E. Gerard Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. According to police, two men walked into the store...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Should students be held back due to learning loss

We keep hearing concerns about learning loss from the pandemic. Many educators, including our area superintendents, say students are gaining ground. Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says students in the district are gaining ground faster than the state average. But still, if a student is not caught up to the proper...
FRESNO, CA

