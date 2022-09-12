Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Shots fired, one arrested following disturbance at Mexican restaurant in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — After police say he fired a gun outside a Mexican restaurant in Fresno, a man is behind bars. On Friday, the Fresno Police Department was called to Bobby Salazar’s Taqueria in Central Fresno for a shooting. When they arrived, the suspects had left the area.
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
KMPH.com
Hector Cabrera honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Hector Cabrera is one of five unsung heroes being honored at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's awards gala. The event takes place Friday, Sept. 23rd at the Expo Event Center in Fresno. The event will feature Poet Laureate of the United States Juan...
KMPH.com
11-year-old student prompts school lockdown through false 911 call in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — An 11-year-old student police say is responsible for the hoax 911 call made on Tuesday, causing two Madera schools to go on lockdown. Madera Police responded to Nishimoto and Desmond schools for a report of someone with a gun. After canvassing the campuses, officials believed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Family considering legal action after developmentally disabled daughter left on hot bus
FRESNO, Calif. — The family of Charmaine Tyler is demanding accountability in the form of policies put in place after they learned their loved one was left inside a hot bus during the valley's extreme heatwave on September 6. "There's no checks and balances," said Sabrina Green, the sister...
KMPH.com
Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
KMPH.com
Fresno scavenger group is close to hiding silver somewhere in town
Do you like to spend your spare time looking for buried treasures?. Fox 26 News hooked up with a Fresno scavenger group that's ready to hide a ten-ounce bar of silver. Fresno Scavenger Hunts is a group that likes to hide gold and silver around town. If you're willing to...
KMPH.com
American Legion Post 23 needing your help to locate Parlier families after flags found
SANGER, Ca — One local non-profit, American Legion Post 23, from Sanger is making it their mission to return more than 108 memorial flags to mostly Parlier families of those who have served. So, how did the flags end up from Parlier to Sanger?. Well, James Bennett with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Explosion reported at SoCal Edison hydroelectric plant at Shaver Lake
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — At least eight Southern California Edison employees are being evaluated by medical personnel after an incident at the Eastwood Power Station Tunnel at Shaver Lake. The tunnel goes a mile underground. The workers are lucky they were not injured seriously. A command post was...
KMPH.com
Several hurt following pursuit and crash with a big rig
Several people involved in a pursuit were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a big rig that started in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was investigating a report of a shooting near Myers and Channing Avenues around 6 p.m. As officers remained on location, no victims or...
KMPH.com
Visalia homeowners without AC since August demanding answers from American Home Shield
VISALIA, Calif. — Dolores Ramirez and Santiago Trujillo of Visalia have been without a working air-conditioning unit since August 31 and experiencing record-breaking temperatures through the first week of September. The couple purchased home insurance with American Home Shield insurance company in February of this year. In July, a...
KMPH.com
Driver injured when cement truck overturns in Madera County
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a cement truck was injured when his truck overturned Tuesday morning in Madera County. The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Road 16 and Avenue 14 west of Madera. It's unclear what caused the driver to lose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages valued at $1,300 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera stealing two packages from a front porch in Fresno on Monday. The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs apartment complex near Cedar and Shaw Avenues. The victim says the two items that were stolen are a...
KMPH.com
Video: Driver caught swerving all over road in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after they were caught swerving all over the road late night Tuesday in Madera. A Sergeant with the Madera Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a driver who could not properly stay in his lane. In the video, you...
KMPH.com
Murder suspect wanted out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A murder suspect is currently wanted by Merced Police Detectives. Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton has been wanted by police since a shooting that happened almost 2 years ago. On December 2, 2020, two people were killed in a shootout in the 1100 block...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kong Meng Vang
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kong Meng Vang. Kong Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 36-year-old Vang is 5' 7" tall, 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
KMPH.com
Animal shelter in desperate need of donations to keep running
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center is finding it difficult to make it to the end of the year and is in desperate need of donations. The no-kill shelter needs to raise more than $250,000 for food and medical needs to keep operating. According to the nonprofit,...
KMPH.com
Bishop in Fresno responds to California's new abortion website
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno issued a statement Tuesday morning following the announcement of the state's new abortion website, Abortion.ca.gov. The governor's office news release said, "As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Merced 7-Eleven
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — One suspect has been arrested after two men robbed a 7-Eleven in Merced. Merced Police first responded around 12:57 a.m. on Tuesday to the 7-Eleven at 2255 E. Gerard Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. According to police, two men walked into the store...
KMPH.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Should students be held back due to learning loss
We keep hearing concerns about learning loss from the pandemic. Many educators, including our area superintendents, say students are gaining ground. Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says students in the district are gaining ground faster than the state average. But still, if a student is not caught up to the proper...
Comments / 1