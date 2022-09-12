Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council
Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
WJLA
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoninformer.com
Despite Community Opposition, Rezoning Plan Moves Forward in Prince George’s
In July, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals called for a halt to rezoning efforts that would add over 500 townhomes and 100 single-family homes in the space currently occupied by the Bowie Freeway Airport, after concluding that the rezoning “unlawfully violates the uniformity requirement and therefore is illegal and unenforceable.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County Council members receive update on Purple Line
Montgomery County Council members receive update on Purple Line. During a briefing on Tuesday before the Montgomery County Council, Matthew Pollack, the Purple Line executive director for the Maryland Transit Administration, said there are supply chain issues and workers shortage concerns that continue to delay construction of the 16-mile light rail line. Pollack also said the state can’t make any commitments when it comes to an early reopening of the section of the Capital Crescent Trail that parallels the line between Bethesda and Silver Spring. Council Member Andrew Friedson said prior subcontractors had indicated the trail would open a year before the light rail opens [WTOP].
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
WTOP
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
Baltimore Times
Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students
Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS and county police to hold ‘gun education’ assemblies at high schools
Montgomery County Public Schools is partnering with county police and the State’s Attorney’s Office to hold a series of “gun education” assemblies at high schools this fall about the dangers and impact of gun violence. The district announced the partnership, which also includes the State’s Attorney’s...
bethesdamagazine.com
Capital Crescent Trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring not expected to reopen until late 2026
County Council Member Andrew Friedson is urging officials representing the Purple Line construction project to reconsider plans to delay the reopening of the Capital Crescent Trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring until the light rail begins operating in late 2026. During Wednesday’s council update on the project, Friedson said he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethesdamagazine.com
Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council
Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council. County Council Vice President Evan Glass was first in the Democratic primary for an at-large council seat, topping a list of eight candidates. Glass said the new council, given that all the Democratic primary winners prevail in the general election, will...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey Anderson has apologized after breaking policy by drinking alcohol in his government office on numerous occasions. On Aug. 5, the Maryland-National Capital Park And Planning Commission's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) received an anonymous email. It alleged that...
WTOP
‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Bowie’s Freeway Airport criticized
For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a rezoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
WTOP
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
AARP Brings Fitness Park to Northeast Senior Residents
Ward 4 residents now have an additional community space to exercise and maintain their fitness goals. The post AARP Brings Fitness Park to Northeast Senior Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Trash, recycling pick-up issues frustrate Fairfax County residents
FAIRFAX, Va. — Getting trash picked up in Fairfax County continues to be a growing concern for residents and leaders. On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors addressed ongoing late or missed pick-up times that persist since the pandemic started. Surrounding jurisdictions including Arlington County have faced similar...
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
Comments / 0