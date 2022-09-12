Montgomery County Council members receive update on Purple Line. During a briefing on Tuesday before the Montgomery County Council, Matthew Pollack, the Purple Line executive director for the Maryland Transit Administration, said there are supply chain issues and workers shortage concerns that continue to delay construction of the 16-mile light rail line. Pollack also said the state can’t make any commitments when it comes to an early reopening of the section of the Capital Crescent Trail that parallels the line between Bethesda and Silver Spring. Council Member Andrew Friedson said prior subcontractors had indicated the trail would open a year before the light rail opens [WTOP].

