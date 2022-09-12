ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council

Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
ROCKVILLE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Despite Community Opposition, Rezoning Plan Moves Forward in Prince George’s

In July, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals called for a halt to rezoning efforts that would add over 500 townhomes and 100 single-family homes in the space currently occupied by the Bowie Freeway Airport, after concluding that the rezoning “unlawfully violates the uniformity requirement and therefore is illegal and unenforceable.”
BOWIE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County Council members receive update on Purple Line

Montgomery County Council members receive update on Purple Line. During a briefing on Tuesday before the Montgomery County Council, Matthew Pollack, the Purple Line executive director for the Maryland Transit Administration, said there are supply chain issues and workers shortage concerns that continue to delay construction of the 16-mile light rail line. Pollack also said the state can’t make any commitments when it comes to an early reopening of the section of the Capital Crescent Trail that parallels the line between Bethesda and Silver Spring. Council Member Andrew Friedson said prior subcontractors had indicated the trail would open a year before the light rail opens [WTOP].
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

School lockdown stirs up communication concerns

The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Baltimore Times

Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students

Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council

Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council. County Council Vice President Evan Glass was first in the Democratic primary for an at-large council seat, topping a list of eight candidates. Glass said the new council, given that all the Democratic primary winners prevail in the general election, will...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school

The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted

Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
VIENNA, VA

