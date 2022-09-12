“Fire Bill Belichick,” NFL Twitter Reacts in disgust to Patriots’ HORRIFIC 20-7 defeat against the Dolphins

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Bill Belichick's bluntly hilarious response to Ty Montgomery injury question
New England Patriots running back Ty Montgomery suffered an injury during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The extent of his injury is unknown, and coach Bill Belichick is not about to offer up a timetable on when he will return. That was made abundantly clear (with a smile) during media availability on Wednesday.
LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues
The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL QB explains why Pats' offense looked 'dysfunctional' in Week 1
Few expected the New England Patriots' offense to look like a well-oiled machine Sunday. Matt Patricia was making his offensive play-calling debut, and there were bound to be some growing pains after the team installed some new offensive concepts this offseason. But if you ask Dan Orlovsky, the product the...
Rex Ryan rips Bill Belichick’s roster construction: ‘You have no weapons’
Rex Ryan never misses a chance to criticize longtime nemesis Bill Belichick, so you can bet he did so this week following the Patriots’ lackluster loss to the Dolphins.
New report sheds more light on why the Patriots didn't bring back Bill O'Brien as OC
The New England Patriots didn’t bring back Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator because Bill Belichick wasn’t sure he would stick around, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tom House recalls bold question Belichick once asked him about Brady
If you want a sense for how Bill Belichick operates as a head coach and talent evaluator, Tom House has a story for you. A former major league pitcher, House worked extensively with Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback's throwing coach, helping Brady thrive at an advanced age by preaching proper throwing mechanics in addition to quality nutrition and sleep habits.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots News
New England Patriots viewership was down significantly during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. According to Chad Finn of The Boston Globe, the Patriots-Dolphins opener on Ch. 4 got a 23.9 rating and a 62 share in Boston. Viewership peaked at 3 p.m. ET (25.5/65). The Patriots'...
NBC Sports
Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats
FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick: Steelers WR Chase Claypool 'like covering a guy like Gronkowski'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a tantalizing talent, but is he comparable to former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski? That seems like a huge stretch, but New England coach Bill Belichick compared him to Gronk, who retired in the offseason. “He’s kinda always open, it’s like covering a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’
Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is calling this Patriots player an all-time legend
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is praising special teams standout Matthew Slater ahead of his team’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Slater has had a productive career to say the least. He was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he has compiled 10 Pro Bowl selections, three Super Bowl championships, and two first-team All-Pro selections.
Bill Belichick's Patriots look frighteningly ordinary, and that isn't changing anytime soon
“In Bill Belichick we trust” and “The Patriot Way” are coined phrases that have long served as a safety net for New England Patriots fans. It was the tried and true formula of success for an organization that has won six Super Bowls over the course of the previous two decades. But looking at the team that struggled throughout training camp and then went on to get pounded in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the season-opener, there is no place of refuge for a passionate Patriots fan-base.
NBC Sports
Bedard: Patriots offense playing 'playground football'
The New England Patriots offense didn't inspire much confidence with its performance throughout camp and preseason. Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins only made matters worse. It was all downhill for the Patriots after their encouraging opening drive. The offensive line allowed two sacks and three hits on...
Comments / 2