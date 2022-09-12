“Fire Bill Belichick,” NFL Twitter Reacts in disgust to Patriots’ HORRIFIC 20-7 defeat against the Dolphins

“In Bill Belichick we trust” and “The Patriot Way” are coined phrases that have long served as a safety net for New England Patriots fans. It was the tried and true formula of success for an organization that has won six Super Bowls over the course of the previous two decades. But looking at the team that struggled throughout training camp and then went on to get pounded in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the season-opener, there is no place of refuge for a passionate Patriots fan-base.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO