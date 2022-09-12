ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

KWQC

New View Furniture in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -Brandon Griffin, New View Furniture, showcases the many quality furniture brands available (such as Rowe, Lancer, American Heartland, Tempur-Pedic, Fusion Furniture, HomeStretch, Benchcraft, Ashley Signature, Sealy and many more) and how well the they all intermix . The store also features local art in the showroom as...
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday

ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
STERLING, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike

The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Davenport Housing Choice Voucher program applications open

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on Tuesday and Wednesday. Housing Choice Voucher Program is Section 8 rental assistance for eligible city residents. From 9 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island

There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Historic Deere-Wiman House also turning 150 with special events

The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street). To...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An 11-year-old boy was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in a crosswalk, police say. The Kewanee police and fire departments responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Central Boulevard and South Elm Street for a report of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle.
KEWANEE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Couple makes 1880s Davenport house into home with 30 years of projects

It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago. Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
ILLINOIS STATE
espnquadcities.com

Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You

It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen

GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
GALESBURG, IL
KCAU 9 News

Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified

UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport Community Schools continue to have internet outages

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools were without internet up until Tuesday morning due to what the district is calling, “server issues”. District spokesperson Mike Vondran confirmed with TV6 that the outages were due to server issues and that a team of specialists are in town continuing to work on resolving the issue.
DAVENPORT, IA

