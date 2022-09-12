Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
New View Furniture in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -Brandon Griffin, New View Furniture, showcases the many quality furniture brands available (such as Rowe, Lancer, American Heartland, Tempur-Pedic, Fusion Furniture, HomeStretch, Benchcraft, Ashley Signature, Sealy and many more) and how well the they all intermix . The store also features local art in the showroom as...
KWQC
Lagomarcino’s set to close restaurants, confectionery store will remain open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For Those that love caramel apples and handcrafted chocolates, it’s getting into the most wonderful time of the year. The Lagomarcino family have been an integral part of the tradition in the Quad Cities since 1908. Guest Katie Otten talks about how Lagomarcino’s is ramping up...
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
KWQC
Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday
ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike
The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
ourquadcities.com
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Hundreds oppose Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger at public input meeting
In a last-ditch effort to try stopping the $31 billion Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger, more than 100 people had arguments ready to go Tuesday night in front of Surface Transportation Board (STB) members who will vote on the merger at the end of September. The STB’s...
KWQC
Davenport Housing Choice Voucher program applications open
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on Tuesday and Wednesday. Housing Choice Voucher Program is Section 8 rental assistance for eligible city residents. From 9 a.m....
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
ourquadcities.com
Historic Deere-Wiman House also turning 150 with special events
The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street). To...
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An 11-year-old boy was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in a crosswalk, police say. The Kewanee police and fire departments responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Central Boulevard and South Elm Street for a report of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle.
Sioux City Journal
Couple makes 1880s Davenport house into home with 30 years of projects
It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago. Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
KWQC
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen
GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
KWQC
Police respond to child hit by car, say started rumor of gun at Kewanee High School
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee police responded to a rumor, that was found to not be a credible threat, of a gun at Kewanee High School. Police say the rumor started after they were in the area responding to a crash that injured an 11-year-old boy riding his bike. The...
From beer battered tenderloins to scorpion tails: New bar and grill coming to downtown
A former popular downtown bar will soon reopen with a new owner, a new name and an expanded food menu. Opie’s Bar and Grill expects to open in late October or early November at 158 N. Broad St., former home of Fat Fish Pub. Opie’s will offer traditional and unique grill items for lunch and dinner six days a week.
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
KWQC
Davenport Community Schools continue to have internet outages
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Community Schools were without internet up until Tuesday morning due to what the district is calling, “server issues”. District spokesperson Mike Vondran confirmed with TV6 that the outages were due to server issues and that a team of specialists are in town continuing to work on resolving the issue.
Comments / 0