FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing
Tony Zhang pulled his Porsche 911 into a West 59th Street parking garage where drivers of luxury automobiles pay $606 a month — plus an 18.3% tax — to stash their vehicles. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Sep 15 5:00am EDT by THE CITY But with potential new tolls on […] The post Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing appeared first on W42ST.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
NY1
Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal
For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn businesses welcome new promise: Make NYC the ‘City of Yes’
The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting Wednesday for the borough’s business and civic leadership at the famed Wythe Hotel in Wiliamsburg. Brooklyn Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers kicked off the event, featuring guest speaker Dan Garodnick, the Chair of the New York City Planning Commission (DCP), who presented an insightful snapshot of the City’s post-pandemic recovery meant to instill “reality check stats and a sense of hope” about the opportunities to support equitable, sustainable growth in the city.
New York City congestion pricing plan facing opposition
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several leaders united on Monday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to pull her support of congestion pricing, arguing that the plan would hurt communities in the outer boroughs. “People in my district, working class and middle class, will bear the brunt of this. Case closed. That’s why the governor is […]
NYCHA Chair Greg Russ out as CEO as roles split: Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA Chair Greg Russ will no longer serve as the agency’s CEO, with the two roles being split going forward, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a shift made following a scare of arsenic in the water at Manhattan’s Jacob Riis Houses complex. Russ, who had held the dual position since he […]
NBC New York
Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments
Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
NYC allowing residents ages 11 and up to decide how to spend $5M
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Civic Engagement Commission will launch its first-ever citywide participatory budgeting process, called “The People’s Money.” This will give all New Yorkers ages 11 and up, regardless of citizenship or incarceration status, a say in how to spend Mayor Eric Adams’ $5 million expense funding to address local community […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Council introduces resolution to block Newtown Creek natural gas vaporizers
New York City Councilmembers Jennifer Gutierrez and Lincoln Restler introduced a resolution last Wednesday to block the construction of gas vaporizer expansions in National Grid’s Greenpoint Newtown Creek facility at 287 Maspeth Ave. The resolution calls on the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to object to National Grid’s permit, and the Public Service Commission to deny financing of the projects.
rew-online.com
Mill Brook Terrace, 158-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Celebrates Opening
Seniors at Mill Brook Terrace, a 158-unit supportive and affordable housing complex for low-income seniors built on the site of a former New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) parking lot in Mott Haven, celebrated their new homes today, the result of an innovative partnership between one of the largest senior housing providers in the Bronx, the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), NYCHA, NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
Cops seek tips in alleged violent robbery on MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man sought for questioning in connection with the alleged violent robbery of a boy on a MTA bus in Stapleton. A 16-year-old boy was seated on board a S78 bus stopped on Aug. 30...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NYC should expand rental assistance program to include undocumented immigrants, advocates urge City Hall
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Advocates are calling on city officials to reform the so-called CityFHEPS program to allow undocumented immigrants to access aid, among a host of other changes. [ more › ]
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Woman, 74, thrown to ground, robbed while waiting at Queens MTA bus stop
The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the man they say forced a 74-year-old woman to the ground and robbed her as she waited at an MTA bus stop in Queens.
6sqft
Lottery opens for 129 affordable units at new fully electric building in East New York, from $397/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 129 affordable apartments at a new energy-efficient residential development in East New York. Located at 573 Emerald Street, the development is the second phase of the affordable and supportive multi-building housing project Linden Terrace. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 60, and 70 percent of the area median income, or between $16,183 for a single person and $115,850 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $397/month for studios to $1,865/month three bedrooms.
