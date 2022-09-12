ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The economic cycle has started to swing in...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Reliable Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Generate Passive Income in Retirement

Union Pacific is a safe long-term source of income for investors. NextEra Energy stock is near its all-time high, but still looks like a good buy. Essential Utilities has a simple business model that produces steady cash flows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Industry#Lucid Lrb#Wccftech Com
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?

KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about QBTS. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QBTS. Score...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates dive below 6% | September 8, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

1 Green Flag for eBay

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in eBay. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $50 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Hypergrowth stocks have taken a dive in 2022, providing buying opportunities for investors. Revolve Group is an online fashion retailer with a strong track record of growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will This Cryptocurrency Be the STEPN of 2023?

In 2022, the concept of move-to-earn gaming became a compelling investment thesis for the crypto community and propelled STEPN to impressive gains. The concept of interoperability, which has emerged as a huge issue in the blockchain world, could provide a similar type of investment thesis in 2023. Cosmos may have...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG 1.10%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy