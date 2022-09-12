ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlochen, MI

interlochenpublicradio.org

IPR Story School: Something out of nothing

In this story, they talk about a monthly pop-up market full of goods from the homeland, the art of making something out of nothing, and using food not only to support a Ukraine at war but also to help rebuild a country they love. Plus: Teas, candies, special sausages, and fish floating in a dark brine.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
9&10 News

Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years

New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
KINGSLEY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

WIAA 88.7 FM maintenance September 2022

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the 88.7 FM broadcast will periodically stop as crews repair IPR's Harrietta tower. Classical IPR listeners in the Traverse City area can try listening to 94.7 FM. Listeners can also stream Classical IPR live from our website, our app or a Google or Amazon smart speaker.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Trout Unlimited latest to oppose Camp Grayling expansion

An influential conservation group is the latest to voice its opposition to an expansion of Camp Grayling, the National Guard training facility in north central Michigan. Michigan Trout Unlimited said in a statement there isn’t enough written information regarding the scope and impact of the project to green-light the 160,000-acre expansion.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

East Front Lane Closure Planned Wednesday-Thursday

The City of Traverse City will be temporarily closing the outside westbound lane of East Front Street between Gilbert Street and Rose Street for a sidewalk replacement project this week. Work will begin on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday. The construction...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
UpNorthLive.com

Portion of M-72 closed due to gas leak

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- M-72 will be shut down between M-22 and Gray Road due to a gas leak. Grand Traverse County 911 suggests Bugai Road to Grandview Road or Gray Road to Cedar Run Road to North Long Lake Road as alternate routes. This should last until about 11:30 a.m.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

