Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
IPR Story School: Something out of nothing
In this story, they talk about a monthly pop-up market full of goods from the homeland, the art of making something out of nothing, and using food not only to support a Ukraine at war but also to help rebuild a country they love. Plus: Teas, candies, special sausages, and fish floating in a dark brine.
Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years
New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
interlochenpublicradio.org
WIAA 88.7 FM maintenance September 2022
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the 88.7 FM broadcast will periodically stop as crews repair IPR's Harrietta tower. Classical IPR listeners in the Traverse City area can try listening to 94.7 FM. Listeners can also stream Classical IPR live from our website, our app or a Google or Amazon smart speaker.
Lake Michigan beachfront Hampton Inn on track for spring 2023 opening
MANISTEE, MI – A hotel rising on the Lake Michigan beachfront in Manistee is expected to be ready for guests by summer 2023. Everything is on track for a Memorial Day weekend opening, said Peter Beukema, CEO of 6PM Hospitality, which will manage the hotel. The upcoming five-story, 102-room...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
interlochenpublicradio.org
Trout Unlimited latest to oppose Camp Grayling expansion
An influential conservation group is the latest to voice its opposition to an expansion of Camp Grayling, the National Guard training facility in north central Michigan. Michigan Trout Unlimited said in a statement there isn’t enough written information regarding the scope and impact of the project to green-light the 160,000-acre expansion.
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
Northern Michigan beach town’s riverwalk to get nearly $1M facelift
MANISTEE, MI – Rain gardens, cultural displays and universal access are just a few of the upgrades in store for the Manistee Riverwalk with the help of an $850,000 federal grant. The city of Manistee was awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The...
Charlevoix Trying to Bring More Foot Traffic to Downtown Through Prize Drawing
A local community is trying something new to attract more foot traffic to their downtown. Back in 2020, Governor Gretchen Whitmer with the Michigan Downtown Association declared the fourth Saturday of September as Downtown Day. This was to bring much needed attention to small businesses during the pandemic. Now, Charlevoix has decided to have a little fun.
RELATED PEOPLE
Women Charged for Stealing MSP Recruiting Tent During National Cherry Festival
Two women who stole a Michigan State Police recruiting tent during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City were charged Monday and Tuesday. Michigan State Police say they identified the suspects as Brittany Frick, 29, and Allison Pardo, 26. Both women had been living in Kalkaska but recently moved, according to MSP.
traverseticker.com
East Front Lane Closure Planned Wednesday-Thursday
The City of Traverse City will be temporarily closing the outside westbound lane of East Front Street between Gilbert Street and Rose Street for a sidewalk replacement project this week. Work will begin on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday. The construction...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
Police say witnesses stood by, filmed while teen was beaten at Traverse City football game
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- A 13-year-old girl was assaulted Friday night during the Traverse City West High School football game while witnesses stood by and filmed the attack. According to UpNorthLive, police say the girl was attacked by two other females who attend East Middle School and Central High School respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of M-72 closed due to gas leak
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- M-72 will be shut down between M-22 and Gray Road due to a gas leak. Grand Traverse County 911 suggests Bugai Road to Grandview Road or Gray Road to Cedar Run Road to North Long Lake Road as alternate routes. This should last until about 11:30 a.m.
Police identify woman killed in Mason County crash that injured 4 others
MASON COUNTY, MI – A Mason County woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 11, on the U.S. 31 bypass at Johnson Road. Lori Nicole Henkhaus, 36, of Fountain, died at the scene of the 11:40 a.m. crash in Mason County’s Amber Township, Sheriff Kim Cole said.
Comments / 0