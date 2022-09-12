ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County. Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. A...
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
MISSING PALM BEACH COUNTY CHILD FOUND DEAD

FOUND DEAD, IDENTIFIED JUST HOURS AFTER STATEWIDE ALERT ISSUED BY FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The child reported missing earlier Saturday was found dead Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Dahud Jolicoeur was found in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Missing 5-year-old found dead near West Palm Beach home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – State police have confirmed a missing 5-year-old from West Palm Beach has been found dead. Investigators believe Dahud Jolicoeur, who has autism, may have drowned. He was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle off of Okeechobee Boulevard on Friday. Authorities say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
MARATHON, FL

