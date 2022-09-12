Read full article on original website
A good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
