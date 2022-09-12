ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
fox29.com

More than 100 people gather to celebrate a Montgomery County barber's 60th year of business

JENKINTOWN, Pa. - Community members gathered to celebrate a fixture in their Montgomery County neighborhood on Wednesday night. Paul Strate, owner of Mr. Paul's Barber Shop in Jenkintown, has been cutting hair since he was 17 years old and he has no intentions on slowing down. After 60 years of running a successful barber shop, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the 77-year-old's impact on the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Break-ins at local business a persistent problem in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurant owner Jeremy Page and Police Captain Matthew Gillespie join Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the continuing problem of break-in robberies impacting local businesses. Page says his restaurant, Bookers, has been broken into several times by thieves who smashed glass windows.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#The Franklin Institute#Travel Destinations#Exhibition
fox29.com

Search of Chester County property linked to 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

DeGuio was 24-years-old when she disappeared without a trace from her home in Upper Darby on June 3, 2014. She reportedly left without her cell phone, credit cards, or a change of clothes. Leads have been sparse in the more than eight years since DeGuio vanished. Authorities in Upper Darby have commemorated the anniversary of her disappearance by asking for tips.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
fox29.com

Police: Shootout in McDonald's parking lot near Temple University leaves man injured

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a shootout between two cars erupted in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus Thursday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the fast food chain on the 2100 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

5 officers hurt in explosion during training exercise at SCI Phoenix

SKIPPACK, Pa. - Officials say as many as five law enforcement agents were hurt when an explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise at a Montgomery County prison. Several emergency vehicles, including at least two fire trucks, swarmed a large field near SCI - Phoenix in Skippack Township just...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy