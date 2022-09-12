ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jim Anderson
3d ago

why doesn't he take responsibility for his failures might actually make him look like he cares lol

Guest
3d ago

Fixing the economy is not the plan. You can’t turn our country into a socialist haven without the chaos of a failed economy. Democrat communist are doing everything within their power to create a situation where government can step in take control and save “humanity” and our “democracy.” The plan is Marxist simple; create a destructive environment that divides the country, destroys the ability for people to survive, and then for “the common good” take control. Democrat communist are enemies of freedom and the American people.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
