William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death. Friends of Abbey Street Park, in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday. The incident has been reported...
‘I trod on one of her corgis but the Queen was magnificent about it’
Dame Sheila Hancock, 89, has lived her life almost in parallel to Queen Elizabeth II. She joined Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to share her memories of Her Majesty, who she described earlier this year as a ‘reassuring presence’ throughout her life. She...
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
Diana memories made Queen's procession challenging - William
The Prince of Wales said walking behind the Queen's coffin "brought back a few memories" of his mother's funeral as he spoke to well-wishers in Norfolk. Prince William said it had been "challenging", as he and the Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left outside Sandringham House. He and his...
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to observe lying-in-state vigil
The Queen's grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, will observe a 15-minute vigil on Saturday at her lying-in-state. At King Charles' request, Princes William and Harry will both wear military uniform for the occasion. The brothers will be joined by Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum says heartfelt 'goodnight' at funeral
Nine-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum bid an emotional "goodnight" at her daughter's funeral. Olivia died after a gunman burst into her Liverpool home and began shooting while chasing another man. In her eulogy at a packed church, Cheryl Korbel told how Olivia "touched so many people's hearts and was...
Queue for Queen's lying-in-state reaches capacity and entry is paused
The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall is at capacity and entry will be paused for six hours, the government has said. The line is now about five miles (8km) long, stretching to Southwark Park in south-east London. But there was confusion as security staff...
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stand guard over Queen's coffin
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have been taking part in the vigil around the Queen's coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. The two cabinet members took their positions side-by-side, dressed in dark uniforms, on Thursday afternoon. Both politicians are members of the Royal...
