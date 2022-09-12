ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mtpr.org

Illinois now requires media literacy instruction in its high school curriculum

An Illinois law went into effect with the start of the school year requiring lessons in media literacy for all high school students. The law is written to allow media literacy to be taught in any subject, from civics to art to PE. Rachel spoke with Yonty Friesem, an associate professor of civic media at Columbia College Chicago, who helped write the bill.
