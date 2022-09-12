Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
Netflix Estimating 40 Million Viewers for Ad-Supported Tier
Netflix is estimating that there will be 40 million viewers for their ad-supported tier. In an article from the Wall Street Journal, the company is pulling back the curtain on their most recent gambit. When news of a reported November release to the tier surfaced, fans were skeptical. Some of the proposed pricing sits as low as $7. But, there are some people that were unmoved citing some of the other troubles for the streamer. These numbers from Netflix would seem to cast the situation in a better light. For some people, sheer economy is going to win out when they are presented with such an opportunity. If they can get the service for a little bit cheaper, but have to endure ads, they will gladly sit through some preroll footage to watch Stranger Things, Squid Game, or The Umbrella Academy. The test will be when those heavy-hitters are out of season.
Here's Why G4's WWE Themed Episode Didn't Air Today
G4 and WWE have been teaming up quite a bit since Xavier Woods joined the network, and they even created a true G4 WWE combo in the recently relaunched Arena series. The latest example of this ongoing partnership was a WWE-heavy takeover of Attack of the Show, which was set to feature Bayley, Tyler Breeze, Big E, and Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, that didn't happen today, as the episode was cancelled. G4 announced the news on their social media pages, and while they didn't specify why it was cancelled, there was news today that G4 just suffered major layoffs, and that is likely the reason the episode was cancelled. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's layoffs, and hopefully, everyone bounces back soon.
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek's Hulu Comments Hint at Major Merger With Disney+
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has big plans for Hulu when the planned deal between Disney and NBCUniversal closes in 2024. That year, Comcast has the right (but not the obligation) to sell its remaining 33% of Hulu to Disney for at least $27.5 billion. Media Play News reports that Disney CEO Bob Chapek would like to move up the sale window, and buy at a lower price, although now that Comcast is interested in buying Hulu outright, it seems a lot less likely that the lower price is a possibility. Comcast became a silent partner in Hulu after the Disney-Fox merger, with its 33% stake in the streaming service. The deal left a door open for Disney to negotiate purchase of Comcast's Hulu stake at fair market value, with the $27.5 billion as the floor.
Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2021's Most Popular Games
One of 2021's most surprisingly popular games is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of short weeks. For the most part, Microsoft has already added a number of beloved titles that launched last year to Game Pass over the course of 2022. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, and many others have been accessible on various tiers of the Xbox subscription service. Now, those who specifically are members of Game Pass for PC are set to get a new title that at one point took the world by storm.
Lightyear Interactive Robot Toy Coming From Robosen
Robosen, a collectables company with an eye toward innovation in the robotics space, announced this week that they have teamed with Disney and Pixar to bring a new Buzz Lightyear collectible robot to market. Pre-orders for the toy, which currently runs about $650, began yesterday, with full details and a place to pre-order at buzz.robosen.com. The robot will ship in Spring 2023. There's actually an "Infinity Pack" that's available for an extra hundred bucks, which includes some additional accessories and options. The retail price for the standard is actually $799, making the pre-order price a $150 savings, while the collector's limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack is available represents a $250 pre-order savings off its standard $999, with both models requiring a $99 deposit.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets Divisive News From Capcom
Video game publisher Capcom has shared some divisive news about its 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. Earlier this year, Capcom finally confirmed that it was in the process of remaking Resident Evil 4 and would look to launch the game in March 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while this release is still on track, it turns out that RE4 will also be coming to platforms that weren't previously announced.
Critical Role Reveals Aftermath of Last Week's Shocking Episode
Critical Role ended last week's episode on a heck of a cliffhanger, and the cast of the show were forced to pick up the pieces last night. The current Critical Role campaign follows the Bell's Hells, a group of adventurers investigating a vast conspiracy involving the haunted moon of Ruidus. The campaign is paying off on some long-teased threads of lore and adventure hooks, but it also seems to be the most dangerous story to date. After a stunning cliffhanger last week, thousands of Critical Role fans turned on last night's episode hoping to discover the fate of their favorite characters.
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
Xbox Game Pass Surprisingly Adds One of the Best Assassin's Creed Games
Xbox Game Pass just made one of the best games from the Assassin's Creed franchise available to play across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. In recent months, Ubisoft has been tightening its partnership with Xbox and has agreed to bring even more titles to Game Pass in the future. And while we've already seen a massive influx of Ubisoft games in recent history, this new addition to the service might now be the best of the bunch.
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster
There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.
Netflix's The Witcher Teases Tudum Reveals
In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has announced that its global virtual event Tudum will return for another round on Saturday, September 24th. While a number of different movies and shows should see news and trailers come out of it, it would seem that The Witcher in particular might have some exciting reveals in store. At least, if a tease from the official Twitter account is anything to go by.
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
Star Wars: Andor First Reactions Arrive Online
Star Wars fans are preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away with the arrival of the franchise's latest TV series. Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is releasing three episodes on Disney+ on September 21st. On Thursday night, the social media embargo for the series lifted, allowing members of the press who screened the show early to share their thoughts with others online. As you probably guessed by the trailers, this new Star Wars story is a bit different than the others Disney+ has released over the last couple of years.
