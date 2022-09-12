ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Michigan man fatally shot by police after he killed his wife; his daughter blames incident on QAnon conspiracy theory

By David K. Li
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Comments / 479

Mr. Burns
3d ago

can't our government out the ones who are pushing all these conspiracy theories? most importantly the person or persons claiming to be Q? seems like it might help...

Reply(31)
68
Cleo McWhorter
3d ago

The sad reality is what happens when what you believe or follow costs your own loved ones their lives. Prayers for the daughter that survived this avoidable tragedy. Sinceless

Reply(3)
32
E Mon
3d ago

I wouldn't mind if he just 'off'ed himself. But his innocent wife & daughter didn't deserve this Q nonsense.

Reply(7)
104
 

insideedition.com

Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body

A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home

AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man

An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
