Michigan man fatally shot by police after he killed his wife; his daughter blames incident on QAnon conspiracy theory

Read full article on original website
Mr. Burns
3d ago
can't our government out the ones who are pushing all these conspiracy theories? most importantly the person or persons claiming to be Q? seems like it might help...
Reply(31)
68
Cleo McWhorter
3d ago
The sad reality is what happens when what you believe or follow costs your own loved ones their lives. Prayers for the daughter that survived this avoidable tragedy. Sinceless
Reply(3)
32
E Mon
3d ago
I wouldn't mind if he just 'off'ed himself. But his innocent wife & daughter didn't deserve this Q nonsense.
Reply(7)
104
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Related
Father convicted of killing teen daughters after they refused arranged marriages - Crime Watch Daily Update
Welcome to Crime Watch Daily Update Briefings: Today, the case of Yaser Said, a story we first covered in 2018. Yaser Said was accused of murdering his 18-year-old daughter Amina and 17-year-old daughter Sarah after their bodies were found riddled with gunshots in his cab parked outside a hotel in Dallas on New Year’s Day 2008.
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
insideedition.com
Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body
A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Nearly one year after her murder, the family and community still wait for answers, accountability, and justice.
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Ind. woman convicted of poisoning man’s oatmeal, strangling him with his favorite tie amid custody dispute
CARMEL, Ind. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was found guilty last week of killing the father of one her children by poisoning his oatmeal and strangling him with his favorite necktie. Court records show Heidi Littlefield was charged with murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and she...
Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried
A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
RELATED PEOPLE
After a Black man is fatally shot in bed by officers, Ohio police change policy on late-night warrants
Less than two weeks after an officer in Ohio fatally shot a Black man who was in bed while executing an arrest warrant, the Columbus police chief on Thursday issued a policy change about warrants served late at night. Chief Elaine Bryant is directing the Columbus Division of Police to...
Man in country illegally admits to killing girlfriend and her son, who were found dismembered in Alabama
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
‘The Head Was Underneath the Car’: Woman Reportedly Decapitated by Man with a Sword in Broad Daylight
A man allegedly cut off a woman’s head in the middle of a California street. Authorities in the San Francisco-area city of San Carlos did not describe the weapon, but radio traffic described by KGO mentioned a 25-year-old woman decapitated by a sword. Investigators reportedly said they were still looking for the implement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
Indiana Man Who Claimed to Shoot Fiancée When He Missed Shooting Himself Is Sentenced to Decades in Prison
A murder defendant must serve a total of 60 years in prison for killing his fiancée. Kendale Abel Jr. was convicted in June. Authorities have said he claimed to fatally shoot Ashley Richardson, 29, when he was trying to die by suicide but missed. At his sentencing on Monday,...
Dog mauls a 10-year-old boy in 'nasty' incident that comes after a spate of other dog attacks in the area
A 10-year old boy has been rushed to hospital after suffering 'a number' of lacerations to his arms and head in a vicious dog attack. Police and paramedics arrived on scene in Bellamack, Northern Territory shortly after 5pm on Monday afternoon where the boy was treated for multiple cuts. St...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
International Business Times
Boy, 12, Tries To Save His Mother As She's Repeatedly Stabbed By Her Husband
A 12-year-old boy was injured as he tried to protect his mother as she was being stabbed by her husband with a knife in Enid, Oklahoma. The accused, James Allen Schmitt, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse for the incident. The Enid Police...
International Business Times
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man
An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
NBC News
464K+
Followers
55K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 479